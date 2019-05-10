'Modi, Modi' Chants Resonate in Mumba Devi Temple as Robert Vadra Pays Visit

A visit to the Mumba Devi temple by Robert Vadra turned out to be unpleasant for him as devotees around him began chanting ‘Modi, Modi” after he entered the shrine.The temple resonated with “Modi zindabad” and “Bharat mata ki jai” chants as a crowd broke into sloganeering immediately after Vadra set foot inside the temple.As the situation got tense, police arrived at the spot to clear the way for Vadra to be brough out. “I have come here to seek blessings and want no politics at the temple. We are very happy to come here with the family, got good Blessing and we feel very good. Political things should not be done at the temple,” said Vadra.Amid a row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had used naval aircraft carrier INS Viraat for a vacation, Vadra said that politics is at “an all-time low”.Vadra, the son-in-law of late PM Rajiv Gandhi, also added that it was terrible to attack “our assassinated PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi to mislead the people of India”.“We, the family, will strive for his vision n the people of India will fight for his dignity n respect. It’s only time, for a respectful change in our country," Vadra said in his Facebook post.