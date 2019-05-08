'Modi Modi Yes Papa': Tejashwi Yadav's RJD Takes a Dig at PM With Iconic Nursery Rhyme

आने वाले वक़्त में मोदी भक्तों के बच्चे यही कविता पढेंगे --------

Rashtriya Janata Dal's tirage against rival BJP leader and PM - Narendra Modi took a creative turn on Wednesday with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party parodying the iconic nursery rhyme - "Johnny Johnny Yes Papa"."In the future, children of Modi bhakts will learn this poem - Modi modi yes papa Any development? No papa Farmer happy? No papa Women safe? No papa 10 crore job? No papa 15 lakhs?? No papa Only jumla? Ha ha ha," RJD tweeted.The former CM Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, whose party is among one of the gathbandhan allies in the state, has often criticised BJP and several of its allies over various issues. On Monday Yadav "predicted" a political earthquake on May 23, when the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha poll is slated to be released.He claimed that Nitish Kumar will resign as the CM and cited "differences" between the ruling Janta Dal-United and ally BJP.With 40 Lok Sabha seats, Bihar is voting in all seven phases in the ongoing polls.