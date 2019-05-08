Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Modi Modi Yes Papa': Tejashwi Yadav's RJD Takes a Dig at PM With Iconic Nursery Rhyme

Rashtriya Janata Dal in its tweet hit out at PM Modi over issues of development, farmers, women's safety and employment.

Updated:May 8, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Modi Modi Yes Papa': Tejashwi Yadav's RJD Takes a Dig at PM With Iconic Nursery Rhyme
File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal's tirage against rival BJP leader and PM - Narendra Modi took a creative turn on Wednesday with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party parodying the iconic nursery rhyme - "Johnny Johnny Yes Papa".

"In the future, children of Modi bhakts will learn this poem - Modi modi yes papa Any development? No papa Farmer happy? No papa Women safe? No papa 10 crore job? No papa 15 lakhs?? No papa Only jumla? Ha ha ha," RJD tweeted.




The former CM Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, whose party is among one of the gathbandhan allies in the state, has often criticised BJP and several of its allies over various issues. On Monday Yadav "predicted" a political earthquake on May 23, when the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha poll is slated to be released.

He claimed that Nitish Kumar will resign as the CM and cited "differences" between the ruling Janta Dal-United and ally BJP.

With 40 Lok Sabha seats, Bihar is voting in all seven phases in the ongoing polls.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram