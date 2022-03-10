Modi Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Modi Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sudesh Sharma (RLD), Harindra Kumar Sharma (AAP), Dr. Manju Shiwach (BJP), Dr. Poonam Garg (BSP), Vijay (BJMP), Anil (IND), Neeraj Kumari (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.26%, which is 2.5% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Manju Shiwach of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Modi Nagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.57 Modi Nagar (मोदी नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Modi Nagar is part of Baghpat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 444092 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,41,123 were male and 2,02,947 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Modi Nagar in 2019 was: 842 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,93,551 eligible electors, of which 1,81,276 were male,1,52,076 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,83,131 eligible electors, of which 1,57,611 were male, 1,25,520 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Modi Nagar in 2017 was 684. In 2012, there were 808 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Manju Shiwach of BJP won in this seat defeating Wahab of BSP by a margin of 66,582 which was 30.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.32% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sudesh Sharma of RLD emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajpal Singh of BSP by a margin of 13,949 votes which was 7.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLD had a vote share of 33.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 57 Modi Nagar Assembly segment of the 11. Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Kumar Singh of BJP won the Baghpat Parliament seat defeating Suresh Bansal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Baghpat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Modi Nagar are: Sudesh Sharma (RLD), Harindra Kumar Sharma (AAP), Dr. Manju Shiwach (BJP), Dr. Poonam Garg (BSP), Vijay (BJMP), Anil (IND), Neeraj Kumari (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.26%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.76%, while it was 62.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Modi Nagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.57 Modi Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 313. In 2012, there were 275 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.57 Modi Nagar comprises of the following areas of Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Modi Nagar, 2 Bhojpur, 4 Modi Nagar MB, Faridnagar Nagar Panchayat, 7 Patla Nagar Panchayat and 8 Niwari Nagar Panchayat of 1 Modi Nagar Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Modi Nagar constituency, which are: Siwalkhas, Meerut South, Kithore, Dholana, Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, Baghpat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Modi Nagar is approximately 350 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Modi Nagar is: 28°49’04.8"N 77°34’58.4"E.

