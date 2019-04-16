SPONSORED BY
Modi Objects to Rahul Gandhi’s Language, Then Says Congress Hand in Glove With Naxals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of being hand in glove with not only Naxals but also with 'those who want to break India'.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
File photos of PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Korba: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Rahul Gandhi for calling "all Modis" thieves, adding that such a language does not befit the Congress chief.

“Such type of language does not befit the Congress leader,” Modi said, addressing a poll rally in Chhattisgarh. "I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether it be Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out,"

Gandhi had said, attacking the PM over alleged corruption. "Is this the language to be used," Modi said, targeting Gandhi.

Modi also accused the Congress of being "hand in glove with not only naxals but also with those who want to break India".

The Congress poll manifesto will give an open license to those who misguide peaceful tribals in forests, Modi said referring to Naxals.

The Congress' panja (palm) wants our armed forces to be stripped of their special powers and weaken them, Modi said. "Will you allow the Congress to compromise on national security," Modi said.

Congress party's poll promise to strip the army of special power has led to celebration among those forces who are engaged in spreading violence, Modi said.

"Does the Congress 'hand' favour development or destruction," he said.

The PM exuded confidence that there will be 'Modi Sarkar' once again after Lok Sabha poll results on May 23.
