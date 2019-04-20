Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Modi Remembers His Caste Only During Polls, Says Prakash Ambedkar

The prime minister should note that backward class students were not receiving their scholarship money under his rule, the Dalit leader added.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Remembers His Caste Only During Polls, Says Prakash Ambedkar
File photo of Prakash Ambedkar
Loading...
Jalna (Maharashtra): Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for talking about his caste.

Ambedkar was speaking at a campaign rally for Sharad Wankhede, Vanchit Aghadi candidate from Jalna, here.

Two days ago, at a rally at Akluj in Maharashtra, Modi targeted Rahul Gandhi on his "why are all thieves named Modi" remark, saying the Congress chief, by making the jibe, had maligned the backward community he hails from. Ambedkar said that "Modi remembers his caste only during the election".

The prime minister should note that backward class students were not receiving their scholarship money under his rule, the Dalit leader said.

Ambedkar also hit out at state Congress chief Ashok Chavan.

The talks between the state Congress and Ambedkar for a pre-poll alliance had not borne fruit.

Speaking at the rally, Ambedkar said if his party came to power, he would institute a fresh inquiry in the Adarsh Housing Society scam, for which Chavan had come under the scanner of investigating agencies.

He also alleged that the BJP-led government in Maharashtra was shielding NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the alleged irrigation scam.

Ambedkar also said that Muslim clerics who issue statements in support of the Congress should not use mosques for such political purposes.

He tore into BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Pragya Singh Thakur over her remarks that then ATS chief Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 terror attack because she had cursed him for `torturing' her when she was arrested in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram