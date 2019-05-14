Modi Says Varanasi Played Big Role in His Spiritual, Political Journey, Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers

As the ongoing Lok Sabha polls move towards a finale, the biggest battle will take place in the seventh and last phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.The final phase will put to test the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 3.37 lakh votes against his nearest rival, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal.This time he is facing Ajay Rai of the Congress as his main rival. Rai had forfeited his deposit in 2014In a video message posted on Tuesday, the Prime Minister recalled his association with the city and said that like everyone who visits the city, he too feels a sense of belongingness with it.“Kashi has played a key role in both my spiritual and political journey and it is my good fortune and immense satisfaction, to have got an opportunity to serve Varanasi,” the PM said.Modi said that over the last five years, Varanasi has charted a new course of development, through Jan Bhaagidaari and is “setting an example from housing to toilets, and from LPG connections to electricity connections.”He said efforts have been made to nurture the traditional skills of artisans and weavers, through the establishment of the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul and highlighted key infrastructure projects such as new roads, multi-modal terminal on the River Ganga and the Manduadih Railway Station.He urged people to vote in large numbers and to share their selfies on this occasion on social media abd said he would be happy to see them.Meanwhile, the BJP launched 'Knock the door' campaign in Varanasi on Tuesday as part of which party workers will be knocking on every door and seeking votes for PM Modi, and will also urge people to cast their votes on the polling day.This campaign has been initiated to ensure a high percentage of polling in the Prime Minister's constituency on May 19.Over 10,000 BJP leaders and workers from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have arrived in Varanasi to help in the campaign.