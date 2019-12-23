Modi, Shah Congratulate Hemant Soren as BJP Attributes Poll Loss to 'Internal Strife'

New Delhi: Congratulating Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday attributed its loss in the Jharkhand assembly polls to "local issues", and said "internal strife" also appeared to have a significant impact in the state.

"Congratulations to Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. He also thanked the people of Jharkhand for having given the BJP an opportunity to serve the state for many years and also applauded party workers for their efforts.

BJP president Amit Shah also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for giving the BJP a chance to govern the state for five years and asserted that his party remains committed to its development. He also lauded BJP workers for their "untiring" efforts in the assembly polls.

Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao, however, attributed party's loss to "local issues" and "internal strife". "Inability of local leadership to convince the electorate for repeat of the mandate and internal strife within the party also appeared to have a significant fall out. A detailed analysis will be done," he said.

BJP's face in the state and incumbent chief minister Raghubar Das lost to party rebel Saryu Roy, who left the party after being denied ticket from Jamshedpur (West) seat. Roy contested the poll from the Jamshedpur (East), a seat held by Das five times, as an Independent.

"We have seen that local elections are increasingly influenced by the performance of the local government and local factors," Rao said, referring to recent assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra besides Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das resigned after the BJP received a drubbing. "I met Governor Droupadi Murmu and submitted my resignation. The governor asked me to be caretaker CM till the new government is formed, Das told reporters after coming out of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.