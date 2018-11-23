GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Modi-Shah, Rahul-Sonia Rallies LIVE: 'KCR Cared Only for Himself, Leaving Telangana to Suffer'

November 23, 2018, 9:24 PM IST
Event Highlights

Assembly elections 2018 LIVE Updates | Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the controversial Rafale deal. Addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh, he said that the helicopters used in the surgical strike in PoK were made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, then why was the offset part of the contract given to the Anil Ambani firm.

He also slammed the BJP for the Vyapam scam, calling it the "truth of MP" and asked why no has been arrested till now for the 50 deaths related to the case.
Nov 23, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)

Sonia, Rahul Hit Out at KCR | Sonia Gandhi says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has cared only for himself and his own people, leaving the "child" (Telangana) to suffer. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who also addressed the rally, said the TRS rule in Telangana was all set to end.

Nov 23, 2018 5:20 pm (IST)

Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi | "Rahul baba kisaan-kisaan karte hain. Kya rahul baba ne kabhi 2 bael (ox) bhi jote hain? Aapke samaye mein kisaano ko urea ke liye lathi khani padti thi(Rahul Gandhi talks about farmers but has he ever ploughed a field using oxen? In your time, farmers would tolerate the stick for urea)," says Amit Shah in Balaghat.

Nov 23, 2018 2:57 pm (IST)

Amit Shah Begins Rally in MP| In the meantime, BJP chief Amit Shah's mega rally in Madhya Pradesh. Shah is addressing a public rally in Seoni..

Nov 23, 2018 2:46 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Indians have realised that 'there is no substance in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, adding that the latter is mum on the issues he spoke about before the 2014 elections. Gandhi said that Modi's speeches used to be about corruption, farmers and unemployment, but "today, he doesn't say anything on these issues. People of the country have realised that there is no substance in what Modi speaks. All his assurances are false."

Nov 23, 2018 2:41 pm (IST)

Vyapam | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state destroyed the education sector with Vyapam, the entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013. Vyapam has become the truth of Madhya Pradesh.

Nov 23, 2018 2:20 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi flayed the BJP at the Centre over the alleged duplicity in its policies surrounding the HAL:

Nov 23, 2018 2:16 pm (IST)

Where are the Promised Jobs? | In a scathing attack on the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said,"before Modi ji became the prime minister, in every campaign he had promised to provide jobs to 2 crore youths and provide right prices of crops to the farmers. It's been four and a half years now but where are the jobs? Whenever this question is raised, they have only one response - 450 jobs in 24 hours."

Nov 23, 2018 1:22 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha region where he attacked the BJP at the state and the Centre for its failure to create adequate jobs. He said, "Today, the youth is jobless and the condition of the farmers is the same in all regions of India."

Nov 23, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP is 'dedicated to the development of northeast':

Nov 23, 2018 12:38 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mizoram rally said that the double engine of the BJP governments in both the Centre and the state will take the state to new height. He further added that the BJP is keeping only development in mind and that "all rights will be given to the Mizo people".

Nov 23, 2018 12:28 pm (IST)

'Congress Work Culture Anti-progress' | Due to the Congress govt in Mizoram, people aren't being able to benefit from it. In fact, the Congress govt doesn't bother about Mizoram. Its work culture has caused many projects to be delayed, leading to crumbling infrastructure in the state. However, the neighbouring states have excellent roads: PM Modi

Nov 23, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)

'Act fast for India's East' | Speaking about his party's developmental works, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the last 4.5 years, the BJP at the Centre has been working on 'Act fast for India's East'. "We have developed every region of the Northeast," he added. 

Nov 23, 2018 12:09 pm (IST)

'Mizoram's Golden Opportunity to Get Rid of Congress' | The congress party which once governed most Indian States, is now restricted to just two or three States. Now, the people of Mizoram, have a golden opportunity to rid themselves of this Congress culture: PM Modi

Nov 23, 2018 12:01 pm (IST)


Congress Insulted Northeast Attire | "A Congress leader called the attire of the North-east as outlandish. Your hopes, ambitions do not matter to the Congress. Their priority is power and not the people of Mizoram. Congress is only bothered about the chair," said PM Modi.

Nov 23, 2018 11:58 am (IST)

Congress Follows Divide and Rule | Terming the Congress' policies as 'divide and rule', PM Modi said that after decades of exploitation at the hands of the Congress, it is now that the people of the country have understood the Congress' formula. "For them, only the chair matters," he said.

Nov 23, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Modi Kicked off Mizoram Battle | Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his rally by 'seeking the blessing' of the voters for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Accusing the Congress of "uprooting Indian culture off the land", the PM kicked off the Mizoram battle. In a scathing attack on the Congress, Modi said that it only wants to attain power, whereas the BJP wants to connect with Indian roots and work for the welfare of all.

Nov 23, 2018 11:47 am (IST)

PM Modi Addressing Rally in Mizoram | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing in Lunglei constituency in Aizawl. He arrived in Mizoram on Friday morning to hold an election rally in the last Congres-held state in the Northeast.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting. (PTI)

Before him, PM Narendra Modi kicked off the battle for Mizoram and addressed his first mega poll rally in the state on a day that is full of high-octane rallies from both BJP and the Congress as the assembly election campaign heats up.

Mizoram is the last north-eastern state still with the Congress and the BJP is banking on PM Modi's appeal to expand its base. In his address, the PM accused the Congress of following a policy of divide and rule and said the BJP, on the other hand, believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas.

The day will also see UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi enter the battleground as she will address her first rally for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, where the Congress is trying to project her as the state's "creator" to pit her against K Chandrasekar Rao. She will address a rally in Medchal and is expected to release the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections.

Madhya Pradesh also promises a mouthwatering contest as Congress Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Budhni, which is Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's turf, while BJP president Amit Shah will hold a rally in Kamal Nath's constituency - Chhindwara.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is pitted against former MPCC president Arun Yadav. Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the rally to help Yadav win the polls and re-write history by defeating an ‘invincible’ Chouhan in his home turf.

The MP poll battle is being observed keenly in the political circles and people, including those in the Congress, are wondering if it would prove to be a cakewalk for Chouhan or a spirited Yadav will manage to confine the CM Chouhan within his own constituency. But Chouhan, perhaps sensing the plan, left the poll campaigning on the shoulders of his wife Sadhna and son Kartikeya, and is busy touring the rest of the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has won the constituency seven times since the state came into being, including in 1990, 2006, 2008 and 2013 through CM Shivraj. The Congress has won on five occasions, pulling of the last victory in 1998.
