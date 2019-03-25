LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Modi Should be PM Again, We All Are BJP Workers, Says Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh; Sparks Row

The Governor was referring to rumours about anger within the BJP over their Aligarh candidate, Satish Gautam. Some BJP workers even protested outside Singh's home on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:March 25, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Should be PM Again, We All Are BJP Workers, Says Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh; Sparks Row
File image of Kalyan Singh (R) shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has triggered a row by advocating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “emerge victorious” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that Modi becomes the PM once again. It is important for the country and the society to re-elect Narendra Modi as the PM,” Singh said.

Singh’s comments can spark controversy as it goes against the Indian Constitution which bars a Governor, who enjoys a constitutional post, from siding with any political party and demands a neutral stance from the person holding the revered position.




Days before the country goes to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Singh’s expressed his glaring support for the Bharatiya Janata Party and confidence for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on camera. The clip has gone viral.

The Governor was referring to rumours about anger within the BJP over their Aligarh candidate, Satish Gautam. Some BJP workers even protested outside Singh's home on Saturday. The workers complained that Gautam had never visited the constituency. Singh had said that the BJP workers “should” accept the party's decision.

Singh is an 87-year-old former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His government was in power in UP when the 16th century Babri Mosque was demolished in December 1992 by Hindu activists. His government was dissolved following the incident. Singh quit the BJP in 1999 only to return in 2004. In 2014, he was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan after the BJP came to power at the Centre in a thumping victory.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram