English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Should be PM Again, We All Are BJP Workers, Says Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh; Sparks Row
The Governor was referring to rumours about anger within the BJP over their Aligarh candidate, Satish Gautam. Some BJP workers even protested outside Singh's home on Saturday.
File image of Kalyan Singh (R) shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has triggered a row by advocating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “emerge victorious” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that Modi becomes the PM once again. It is important for the country and the society to re-elect Narendra Modi as the PM,” Singh said.
Singh’s comments can spark controversy as it goes against the Indian Constitution which bars a Governor, who enjoys a constitutional post, from siding with any political party and demands a neutral stance from the person holding the revered position.
Days before the country goes to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Singh’s expressed his glaring support for the Bharatiya Janata Party and confidence for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on camera. The clip has gone viral.
The Governor was referring to rumours about anger within the BJP over their Aligarh candidate, Satish Gautam. Some BJP workers even protested outside Singh's home on Saturday. The workers complained that Gautam had never visited the constituency. Singh had said that the BJP workers “should” accept the party's decision.
Singh is an 87-year-old former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His government was in power in UP when the 16th century Babri Mosque was demolished in December 1992 by Hindu activists. His government was dissolved following the incident. Singh quit the BJP in 1999 only to return in 2004. In 2014, he was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan after the BJP came to power at the Centre in a thumping victory.
“We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that Modi becomes the PM once again. It is important for the country and the society to re-elect Narendra Modi as the PM,” Singh said.
Singh’s comments can spark controversy as it goes against the Indian Constitution which bars a Governor, who enjoys a constitutional post, from siding with any political party and demands a neutral stance from the person holding the revered position.
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh in Aligarh, UP on 23rd March: We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that once again Modi ji should become the PM. It is important for the country. pic.twitter.com/sJEzLqGIO2— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Days before the country goes to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Singh’s expressed his glaring support for the Bharatiya Janata Party and confidence for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on camera. The clip has gone viral.
The Governor was referring to rumours about anger within the BJP over their Aligarh candidate, Satish Gautam. Some BJP workers even protested outside Singh's home on Saturday. The workers complained that Gautam had never visited the constituency. Singh had said that the BJP workers “should” accept the party's decision.
Singh is an 87-year-old former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His government was in power in UP when the 16th century Babri Mosque was demolished in December 1992 by Hindu activists. His government was dissolved following the incident. Singh quit the BJP in 1999 only to return in 2004. In 2014, he was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan after the BJP came to power at the Centre in a thumping victory.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- With a Million Tribals Facing Eviction, This Pardhi Girl's Journey from Forests to Classrooms is Inspiring
- Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
- Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer to be Showcased with Avengers: Endgame
- Radha Ravi Slammed For Misogynistic Remarks Against Nayanthara, Tamil Film Fraternity Boycotts the Actor
- Sara Ali Khan Playfully Screams Kartik Aaryan's Name and the Actor Can't Stop Blushing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results