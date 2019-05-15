English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Should Have Taken Manmohan Singh's Advice Before Demonetisation, Says Rahul Gandhi
Accusing Modi of destroying the economy with his two decisions, he said had the PM taken the advice of Manmohan Singh he would not have rolled out demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Bargari (Punjab): Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi Wednesday contrasted Manmohan Singh who led the UPA government and Narendra Modi, saying the prime minister wouldn't have destroyed the economy if he had taken advice from his predecessor.
"Modi used to make fun of Manmohan Singh. But after five years now, Modi ji does not make fun of Manmohan ji. Today the country is making fun of him," Gandhi said at an election rally here.
Accusing Modi of destroying the economy with his two decisions, he said had the PM taken the advice of Manmohan Singh he would not have rolled out demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Gandhi referred to it as the Gabbar Singh Tax.
He claimed that the former PM had rightly predicted a fall of two percentage points in the country's GDP due to demonetisation.
The Congress leader targeted Modi for likening the country's economy under the Manmohan Singh as sleeping elephant, and asked where he was when the hard-working Punjab farmers ushered in the green revolution.
Modi has often called the Manmohan Singh government as one run by remote control, suggesting that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was the one who wielded real power.
During this election campaign, Manmohan Singh has hit back through media interviews.
At the rally in Faridkot district's Bargari town, Rahul Gandhi also attacked the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government in Punjab over the 2015 desecration of religious texts, which still remains an emotive issue in the state.
He promised strict action against the perpetrators.
Punjab goes to the polls on Sunday, the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
"Modi used to make fun of Manmohan Singh. But after five years now, Modi ji does not make fun of Manmohan ji. Today the country is making fun of him," Gandhi said at an election rally here.
Accusing Modi of destroying the economy with his two decisions, he said had the PM taken the advice of Manmohan Singh he would not have rolled out demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Gandhi referred to it as the Gabbar Singh Tax.
He claimed that the former PM had rightly predicted a fall of two percentage points in the country's GDP due to demonetisation.
The Congress leader targeted Modi for likening the country's economy under the Manmohan Singh as sleeping elephant, and asked where he was when the hard-working Punjab farmers ushered in the green revolution.
Modi has often called the Manmohan Singh government as one run by remote control, suggesting that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was the one who wielded real power.
During this election campaign, Manmohan Singh has hit back through media interviews.
At the rally in Faridkot district's Bargari town, Rahul Gandhi also attacked the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government in Punjab over the 2015 desecration of religious texts, which still remains an emotive issue in the state.
He promised strict action against the perpetrators.
Punjab goes to the polls on Sunday, the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results