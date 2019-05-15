Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Modi Should Have Taken Manmohan Singh's Advice Before Demonetisation, Says Rahul Gandhi

Accusing Modi of destroying the economy with his two decisions, he said had the PM taken the advice of Manmohan Singh he would not have rolled out demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Should Have Taken Manmohan Singh's Advice Before Demonetisation, Says Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Bargari (Punjab): Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi Wednesday contrasted Manmohan Singh who led the UPA government and Narendra Modi, saying the prime minister wouldn't have destroyed the economy if he had taken advice from his predecessor.

"Modi used to make fun of Manmohan Singh. But after five years now, Modi ji does not make fun of Manmohan ji. Today the country is making fun of him," Gandhi said at an election rally here.

Accusing Modi of destroying the economy with his two decisions, he said had the PM taken the advice of Manmohan Singh he would not have rolled out demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Gandhi referred to it as the Gabbar Singh Tax.

He claimed that the former PM had rightly predicted a fall of two percentage points in the country's GDP due to demonetisation.

The Congress leader targeted Modi for likening the country's economy under the Manmohan Singh as sleeping elephant, and asked where he was when the hard-working Punjab farmers ushered in the green revolution.

Modi has often called the Manmohan Singh government as one run by remote control, suggesting that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was the one who wielded real power.

During this election campaign, Manmohan Singh has hit back through media interviews.

At the rally in Faridkot district's Bargari town, Rahul Gandhi also attacked the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government in Punjab over the 2015 desecration of religious texts, which still remains an emotive issue in the state.

He promised strict action against the perpetrators.

Punjab goes to the polls on Sunday, the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram