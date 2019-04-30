English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Modi Sought Govt Officials Help in Campaigning': AAP Writes to EC Alleging Poll Code Violation
The AAP said that ministers combining official visits with electioneering work is a violation of the model code of conduct.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has written to the Election Commission alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the model code of conduct by asking government officials to send information about their areas before his visits there.
In its letter, the party has cited a media report according to which an e-mail was sent by the government's NITI Aayog asking bureaucrats in Union territories and at least one BJP-ruled state to send to the Prime Minister's Office inputs on local area knowledge ahead of his visits.
The AAP said it is a violation of the model code of conduct which state that ministers will not combine official visits with electioneering work and not use official machinery for electioneering work.
The AAP has asked the Election Commission to probe the matter and take necessary action.
In its letter, the party has cited a media report according to which an e-mail was sent by the government's NITI Aayog asking bureaucrats in Union territories and at least one BJP-ruled state to send to the Prime Minister's Office inputs on local area knowledge ahead of his visits.
The AAP said it is a violation of the model code of conduct which state that ministers will not combine official visits with electioneering work and not use official machinery for electioneering work.
The AAP has asked the Election Commission to probe the matter and take necessary action.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wild Elephant Walks Down Guwahati Road, Stalls Traffic For Hours
- Sri Lanka Lifts Social Media Ban: Was it Even Needed in the First Place
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Ajax Amsterdam, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- Katrina on Breakup With Ranbir: Had to Take Full Responsibility for My Part in the Equation
- Catch The Cricket Fever With These Five Diverse Cricket Games On Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results