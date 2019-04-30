'Modi Sought Govt Officials Help in Campaigning': AAP Writes to EC Alleging Poll Code Violation

: The Aam Aadmi Party has written to the Election Commission alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the model code of conduct by asking government officials to send information about their areas before his visits there.In its letter, the party has cited a media report according to which an e-mail was sent by the government's NITI Aayog asking bureaucrats in Union territories and at least one BJP-ruled state to send to the Prime Minister's Office inputs on local area knowledge ahead of his visits.The AAP said it is a violation of the model code of conduct which state that ministers will not combine official visits with electioneering work and not use official machinery for electioneering work.The AAP has asked the Election Commission to probe the matter and take necessary action.