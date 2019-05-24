PM Modi Spends an Eventful Friday with Staff after Council of Ministers Resigns to Make Way for Next Term

Met the Council of Ministers earlier today. It has been great working with this team, which has left no stone unturned to fulfil people’s aspirations and boost India’s development. I thanked them for their industrious efforts. pic.twitter.com/FIMwLBRsi1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

The sun sets on this term but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions.



A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons.



We are even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the New India all of us dreamt of. https://t.co/tKrWSwlT9d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Had a wonderful interaction with the entire PMO staff. Thanked them for their hardwork over the last 5 years. Also thanked their family members, who have been very understanding. Emphasised on the importance of teamwork and how it ensures better efficiency and service delivery. pic.twitter.com/iT2MaotX5G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Party colleagues from Kashi gave me the official certificate of election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency!



Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture. pic.twitter.com/Ijh8YBUvhU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

