PM Modi Spends an Eventful Friday with Staff after Council of Ministers Resigns to Make Way for Next Term

Modi poetically responded to President Kovind's tweet accepting his resignation, saying, "The sun sets on this term but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions."

Updated:May 24, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
New Delhi: In an eventful Friday after the landmark victory in the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Council of Ministers to tender his resignation and officially recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

In a tweet, Modi thanked the council for "leaving no stone unturned to fulfill people's aspirations and boost India's development".




Modi's meeting with the council was followed by a visit to the Rashtrapati Bhawan where he called on President Ramnath Kovind, who accepted the resignations and requested Modi and the ministers to carry their out duties until a new government is in place.

Modi poetically responded to Kovind's tweet accepting his resignation, saying, "The sun sets on this term but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions."




Modi also interacted with the staff at the Prime Minister's Office and thanked them for their hard work over the last five years. He specifically emphasised upon the importance of team work for attaining efficiency in the professional sphere.




The day also saw a delegation of party colleagues visit Modi to present to him an official certification of elections from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi said, "Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture."




With the 16th Lok Sabha dissolved, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to form the new government in the coming days once the Election Commission hands over the list of elected MPs to the President.
