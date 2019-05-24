PM Modi Spends an Eventful Friday with Staff after Council of Ministers Resigns to Make Way for Next Term
Modi poetically responded to President Kovind's tweet accepting his resignation, saying, "The sun sets on this term but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions."
PM Narendra Modi meets the Council of Ministers in New Delhi on Friday. (Twitter)
In a tweet, Modi thanked the council for "leaving no stone unturned to fulfill people's aspirations and boost India's development".
Met the Council of Ministers earlier today. It has been great working with this team, which has left no stone unturned to fulfil people’s aspirations and boost India’s development. I thanked them for their industrious efforts. pic.twitter.com/FIMwLBRsi1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019
Modi's meeting with the council was followed by a visit to the Rashtrapati Bhawan where he called on President Ramnath Kovind, who accepted the resignations and requested Modi and the ministers to carry their out duties until a new government is in place.
The sun sets on this term but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019
A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons.
We are even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the New India all of us dreamt of. https://t.co/tKrWSwlT9d
Modi also interacted with the staff at the Prime Minister's Office and thanked them for their hard work over the last five years. He specifically emphasised upon the importance of team work for attaining efficiency in the professional sphere.
Had a wonderful interaction with the entire PMO staff. Thanked them for their hardwork over the last 5 years. Also thanked their family members, who have been very understanding. Emphasised on the importance of teamwork and how it ensures better efficiency and service delivery. pic.twitter.com/iT2MaotX5G— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019
The day also saw a delegation of party colleagues visit Modi to present to him an official certification of elections from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.
Modi said, "Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture."
Party colleagues from Kashi gave me the official certificate of election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019
Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture. pic.twitter.com/Ijh8YBUvhU
With the 16th Lok Sabha dissolved, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to form the new government in the coming days once the Election Commission hands over the list of elected MPs to the President.
