Modi Switched from Chaiwala to Chowkidar as Same Tea Heated Twice Becomes Poisonous, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at Narendra Modi’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ campaign, saying the Prime Minister changed his 2014 ‘chaiwala’ pitch as the same tea heated twice becomes poisonous.Banerjee, in an interview to News18 Network editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, said the country wanted a loyal patriot. “Chowkidar is a household word today. He earlier pitched himself as a chaiwala, but now he is a chowkidar. Why did he change his chaiwala poll pitch? You can't heat up the same tea twice, it turns poisonous. That's why he's turned chowkidar.”The West Bengal Chief Minister also said the BJP would lose its two seats in Bengal and regional parties, which she believed were national now, would jointly decide their strategy to counter the saffron party’s juggernaut. “Gaining or losing is not the point. Saving the nation is our first priority, not individual goals,” she said.The animosity between the two leaders is not new. While Banerjee has often accused Modi of being a “fascist” leader, the Prime Minister accused her of “acting like a child”. He recently dubbed her a “speed breaker” in the development of West Bengal, saying she had put a spanner in several central schemes for the uplift of the poor.