Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Modi Takes Dig at Pitroda, Aiyar, Says Congress Fielded 'Two Batsmen' to Take Blame for Defeat

In a veiled dig at Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda, Narendra Modi said they were tasked by the party to take the responsibility for the poor poll show.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Takes Dig at Pitroda, Aiyar, Says Congress Fielded 'Two Batsmen' to Take Blame for Defeat
File photo of Narendra Modi
Loading...
Deoghar (Jharkhand): Asserting that the Congress will be losing the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday claimed that the party has fielded "two batsmen" to defend the "naamdar" (dynast).

In a veiled dig at Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda, Modi said they were tasked by the party to take the responsibility for the poor poll show.

"One says 'hua to hua' ( it happened, so what) on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots while the other, who has been behind curtains after abusing me during the Gujarat elections, is again attacking me," the prime minister said.

While Pitroda faced the wrath of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks, Aiyar in an article raked up his controversial "neech" remark against Modi, saying his comments turned out to be prophetic.

The prime minister has often targeted Gandhi, calling him "naamdar".

Attacking the Congress leadership, Modi said, "What the rule by one family could not do in 55 years, the BJP-led government did in 55 months.

"The country has seen development and there has not been a single taint on the government. When I say this from Babadham (temple town of Deoghar) I feel proud that the people have given me the responsibility to head an honest government."

Two-time BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is contesting from Godda Lok Sabha seat, under which the temple town of Deoghar falls, and facing Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Pradip Yadav, who is backed by the opposition grand alliance.

Godda, Dumka (ST) and Rajmahal (ST) will be voting in the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram