Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Modi Targets Mamata Over Scams, Says 'Would Have Used Fraud Money to Buy PM Post'

Referring to the chit fund scams in Bengal, Modi said that people will suffer when the chief minister of their state is seen hobnobbing and standing in favour of those who are involved in scams.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Targets Mamata Over Scams, Says 'Would Have Used Fraud Money to Buy PM Post'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in South Dinajpur.
Loading...
Asansol (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mocked Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for dreaming of becoming the PM and said she would have bought the post with the money looted from chit fund scams had it been up for auction.

The country needs a government with "vision and not division", Modi said, "It was with the power of your vote that the army could conduct surgical strikes".

The prime minister, who was addressing a poll rally in this industrial town said "She (Banerjee) is dreaming of becoming prime minister and had this position been up for auction both she and the Congress would have bought it with the money looted by them.

Referring to the chit fund scams in Bengal, Modi said that people will suffer when the chief minister of their state is seen hobnobbing and standing in favour of those who are involved in scams.

"Corruption and crime are two non stop things in Bengal in the TMC regime," he said. Continuing his attack against Banerjee, the prime minister said "Mamata didi had earlier turned the infiltrators into her cadres and now she is brought in foreigners to campaign for her party. Mamatadi should be ashamed," he said.

Mocking Banerjee's 'Bengal model of development' as "tolabaji (extortion) model", Modi said "Mamata didi wants to implement her tolabaji tax model of development across the country. But we will never allow that to happen".

Banerjee abusing him and getting angry with the Election Commission is a reflection of her frustration in the face of imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram