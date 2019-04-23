English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Targets Mamata Over Scams, Says 'Would Have Used Fraud Money to Buy PM Post'
Referring to the chit fund scams in Bengal, Modi said that people will suffer when the chief minister of their state is seen hobnobbing and standing in favour of those who are involved in scams.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in South Dinajpur.
Loading...
Asansol (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mocked Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for dreaming of becoming the PM and said she would have bought the post with the money looted from chit fund scams had it been up for auction.
The country needs a government with "vision and not division", Modi said, "It was with the power of your vote that the army could conduct surgical strikes".
The prime minister, who was addressing a poll rally in this industrial town said "She (Banerjee) is dreaming of becoming prime minister and had this position been up for auction both she and the Congress would have bought it with the money looted by them.
Referring to the chit fund scams in Bengal, Modi said that people will suffer when the chief minister of their state is seen hobnobbing and standing in favour of those who are involved in scams.
"Corruption and crime are two non stop things in Bengal in the TMC regime," he said. Continuing his attack against Banerjee, the prime minister said "Mamata didi had earlier turned the infiltrators into her cadres and now she is brought in foreigners to campaign for her party. Mamatadi should be ashamed," he said.
Mocking Banerjee's 'Bengal model of development' as "tolabaji (extortion) model", Modi said "Mamata didi wants to implement her tolabaji tax model of development across the country. But we will never allow that to happen".
Banerjee abusing him and getting angry with the Election Commission is a reflection of her frustration in the face of imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he added.
The country needs a government with "vision and not division", Modi said, "It was with the power of your vote that the army could conduct surgical strikes".
The prime minister, who was addressing a poll rally in this industrial town said "She (Banerjee) is dreaming of becoming prime minister and had this position been up for auction both she and the Congress would have bought it with the money looted by them.
Referring to the chit fund scams in Bengal, Modi said that people will suffer when the chief minister of their state is seen hobnobbing and standing in favour of those who are involved in scams.
"Corruption and crime are two non stop things in Bengal in the TMC regime," he said. Continuing his attack against Banerjee, the prime minister said "Mamata didi had earlier turned the infiltrators into her cadres and now she is brought in foreigners to campaign for her party. Mamatadi should be ashamed," he said.
Mocking Banerjee's 'Bengal model of development' as "tolabaji (extortion) model", Modi said "Mamata didi wants to implement her tolabaji tax model of development across the country. But we will never allow that to happen".
Banerjee abusing him and getting angry with the Election Commission is a reflection of her frustration in the face of imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unusual Voter Visit: Snake in VVPAT Machine in Kannur Delays Polling
- Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Discounts Up to Rs 9,000 on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7A And More
- Soon, You Will be Able to Change DTH Operators Without Having to Buy a New Set Top Box
- I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender Singh
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results