PM Modi to Address Rally in Ambedkar Nagar on May 1, Skip Disputed Ayodhya Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at Gosaiganj under Ambedkarnagar Lok Sabha constituency.Though the rally spot is located close to the area between Ayodhya and Ambedkarnagar, Modi has no plans to visit the disputed site of 'Ram Janmabhoomi' in Ayodhya.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders are expected to accompany the Prime Minister during the rally.BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told News18, “Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Modi had addressed a rally along the Basti and Ayodhya border, but then too, he didn’t visit the spot where Ram Lalla was born. This time, also, he would not pay a visit to the Ram Lalla, as wherever the PM goes, members of national and international media accompany him. And if a PM goes to a place where Lord Ram is living in a tent, it won’t present a good picture in front of the international media. He will definitely pay a visit once a grand Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya.”The PM’s rally aims to address voters of Ambedkarnagar, which goes to poll in the sixth phase on May 12, and Faizabad that will vote in the fifth phase on May 6. Ayodhya falls under Faizabad constituency.The rally is also likely to set the tone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the other UP seats that will see voting on May 6.These constituencies include Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj and Gonda.The BJP is facing an alliance of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal in the state that might make things a little difficult for the saffron party.However, the BJP leadership is confident that the ‘Modi wave’ would sail them through in the 2019 general election, as well. The saffron party had won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.