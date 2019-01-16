Modi to Create Tripura-like Effect in Kerala? How Local Media Covered PM's Visit

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blistering attack on Pinarayi Vijayan government over Sabarimala row, the local publications have indicated that BJP could make inroads into Kerala, similar to its victory in Tripura.Modi's statement on Tripura-like effect in Kerala hit the headlines on Wednesday morning. The BJP had defeated Left after 25 years in Tripura, and it is now looking forward to bring the southern state into its fold."After lashing out at LDF on Sabarimala row, Modi hints Tripura will repeat," Manorama online reported, adding that the PM kick started the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Kerala and concluded his ten-minute speech in Malayalam.On the other hand, Mathrubhumi urged the LDF and UDF government to not belittle Modi’s hint on BJP’s inroad into Kerala. The publication highlighted Modi’s statement, where he said that Tripura will repeat in Kerala.Meanwhile, Thejas news portal emphasised Modi’s scathing comment on LDF and UDF in connection with their stand on entry of women of menstruating age into Sabarimala shrine. Taking a dig at the prime minister, it further said that while PM Modi was attacking the state government over the issue, he did not promise Centre's intervention in the matter.Madhyamam too carried a similar headline — ‘Tripura will repeat in Kerala: Modi.’Hitting out at the CPI-M-led LDF and the opposition spearheaded by the UDF in the state, Modi said both the fronts were two sides of the same coin and accused them of neglecting people of the state.“The conduct of Kerala LDF government on Sabarimala issue will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviour by any party and government. We knew that communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred,” said PM Modi at a public rally in Kollam.