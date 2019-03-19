Modi to Interact With People From 500 Places in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Campaign

Intensifying his 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am a watchman) campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31 will interact with people, who have pledged their support to the campaign, from 500 places across the country.Speaking at a press conference here, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the campaign has become a "people's movement" as the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' hashtag has been tweeted 20 lakh times and had 1,680 crore impressions.On Saturday, Modi on Twitter had urged his supporters to take the 'Main Bhai Chowkidar' pledge, saying he was not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah, and Union ministers followed suit and later prefixed their names on the microblogging site with 'chowkidar' as they sought people's support for the party in the Lok Sabha polls.Prasad said Modi will interact with people from different walks of life, including BJP leaders and allies, professionals and farmers, from some "field location" through video-conference.Replying to a question if the campaign was a counter to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' (watchman is thief) barb, he rejected the suggestion and asserted that Modi in his campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls had projected himself as the "first servant" and 'chowkidar' of the country.Taking a dig at the Congress, Prasad said people, who are out on bail and are being investigated, have a problem with this campaign as they have a lot to hide."If they have nothing to hide, then they should also join the campaign," he said, describing the campaign as a "positive narrative" of the masses for a "corruption-free" India.Mocking Modi's social media campaign, the Congress president had said, "Defensive tweet Mr Modi! You feeling a little guilty today" as he tagged a picture of the prime minister with fugitive businessmen such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, besides industrialists Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani.