Modi Travelling the World as Flag Bearer of Indian Culture and Tradition, Says Amit Shah
Amit Shah also slammed the previous governments for their wrong interpretation of secularism, preventing them from honouring the best things of the country.
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Jabalpur on Sunday.
Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "flag bearer" of the Indian culture and tradition.
In his speech at an event organised by Vedanta Bharati here, Shah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is touring across the globe as the flag bearer of the Indian culture and tradition."
To buttress his point, the BJP National President said Modi took a holy dip in Ganga and attended Ganga Arati in Varanasi before taking oath as the Prime Minister.
It was for the first time that Modi sent red sander to Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal to perform special prayers on behalf of the government of India.
Shah also slammed the previous governments for their wrong interpretation of secularism, preventing them from honouring the best things of the country.
"But after a long interval we have a Prime Minister who sends across the message that we have a lot to give to the world," Shah said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shraddha Kapoor and Stylist Get Called Out for Copying This Outfit
- Kai Po Che? Kite Strings in Gujarat Have Killed Over 150 Birds
- 'You Have Not Seen the Last of Us,' Says Greta Thunberg Ahead of World Economic Forum
- Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Continues Dream Run at Box Office, Earns Rs 128.97 Crore in 8 Days
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays