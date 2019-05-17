Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Modi Unfit for Job': In First-ever Pitch for Top Post, Mayawati Says She Will Make a Better Prime Minister

Reiterating her achievements, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said her legacy as a four-time chief minister was clean, pro-people and aimed at better law and order.

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 8:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Modi Unfit for Job': In First-ever Pitch for Top Post, Mayawati Says She Will Make a Better Prime Minister
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
In her first-ever pitch for the country’s top post, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has said she is a “fit” candidate when it comes to matters related to the welfare of people and the country, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “unfit” for the job.

“As far as development goes, Bahujan Samaj Party has managed to change the face of UP. Lucknow was beautified to a great extent. On the basis of all this work, it can be assumed that for the welfare of people and the country, BSP national president is fit and in comparison with her, Narendra Modi is unfit,” Mayawati said in a statement.

Reiterating her achievements, the BSP chief said her legacy as a four-time chief minister was clean, pro-people and aimed at better law and order. She added that though PM Modi had been the chief minister of Gujarat for a longer duration than her stint as UP chief minister, his legacy was one of communal strife, “which is a black mark on the country’s history”.

“He has, therefore, failed in holding a government post. As Gujarat CM, he has failed to implement rajdharma and has been unfit as a CM and PM,” she said.

She also hit back at the Prime Minister for calling her “daulat ki beti” and accusing her of amassing wealth, saying such statements only reflected the anti-Dalit attitude of such leaders as they didn’t want people from oppressed castes to progress. “The entire country knows that most of the corrupt people who have benami properties are associated with BJP,” she said.

While this is the first time that Mayawati has pitched herself for the top post, several opposition leaders such as Sharad Pawar and her ally Akhilesh Yadav have earlier thrown their weight behind her.

While Pawar said the BSP chief was better suited for the role since she had held the reins of West Bengal for long, Yadav said: “Our ambitions don’t clash. I am happy to do my best to see her as the Prime Minister and she is happy to do her best to see me as Uttar Pradesh chief minister.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram