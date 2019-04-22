English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Uses Sri Lanka Blasts to Attack Congress, Says Situation Was Same in India Before 2014
Attacking the Congress and the NCP for what he said was a weak response to the Pakistan-sponsored attacks, Modi said that the party only used to shed fake tears.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Maharashtra.
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after multiple blasts at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka killed 290 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the terror attack at a poll rally to draw a parallel to the situation in India before he came to power in 2014.
“Yesterday (on Sunday), bomb blast happened in Sri Lanka. Hundreds were killed, that too, on the auspicious occasion of Easter. They were praying to their god when they were killed,” he said and asked a large crowd gathered in Dindori in Maharashtra if the situation in India was not similar to this before 2014.
“What was the situation in India before 2014 – every other day there used to be a blast in some or the other corner of the country,” he said and pointed to the terror attacks in Pune, Mumbai and Gujarat.
Attacking the Congress and the NCP for what he said was a weak response to the Pakistan-sponsored attacks, Modi said that the party only used to shed fake tears.
“The Congress and the NCP, which call themselves experienced, only used to conduct condolence meetings, go around the world crying about Pakistan,” he said.
This, Modi said, has changed since he became the Prime Minister.
“After this Chowkidar was given the power, we attacked the factory of terror in Pakistan, and as a result, terrorism is just restricted to few districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and not a day goes when they are not being killed by our forces," he said.
PM Modi, and the BJP, have firmly kept the poll narrative rooted in national security, and tried to project itself as the “strong and decisive” leadership that India needs to counter Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.
On Sunday too, the PM had raked up the issue at a rally in Gujarat that he had sent a stern warning to Pakistan after it captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman – release him or face the consequences. “Pakistan had to release the pilot or it could become a qatal ki raat (night of deaths),” he said.
The Prime Minister emphasised that people expected him to do something after the Pulwama terror attack.
“What did you expect me to do? Would you have forgiven me if I had done what the Manmohan Singh Government did after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai?” he asked and accused the UPA government of failing at protecting India’s borders.
“Yesterday (on Sunday), bomb blast happened in Sri Lanka. Hundreds were killed, that too, on the auspicious occasion of Easter. They were praying to their god when they were killed,” he said and asked a large crowd gathered in Dindori in Maharashtra if the situation in India was not similar to this before 2014.
“What was the situation in India before 2014 – every other day there used to be a blast in some or the other corner of the country,” he said and pointed to the terror attacks in Pune, Mumbai and Gujarat.
Attacking the Congress and the NCP for what he said was a weak response to the Pakistan-sponsored attacks, Modi said that the party only used to shed fake tears.
“The Congress and the NCP, which call themselves experienced, only used to conduct condolence meetings, go around the world crying about Pakistan,” he said.
This, Modi said, has changed since he became the Prime Minister.
“After this Chowkidar was given the power, we attacked the factory of terror in Pakistan, and as a result, terrorism is just restricted to few districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and not a day goes when they are not being killed by our forces," he said.
PM Modi, and the BJP, have firmly kept the poll narrative rooted in national security, and tried to project itself as the “strong and decisive” leadership that India needs to counter Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.
On Sunday too, the PM had raked up the issue at a rally in Gujarat that he had sent a stern warning to Pakistan after it captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman – release him or face the consequences. “Pakistan had to release the pilot or it could become a qatal ki raat (night of deaths),” he said.
The Prime Minister emphasised that people expected him to do something after the Pulwama terror attack.
“What did you expect me to do? Would you have forgiven me if I had done what the Manmohan Singh Government did after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai?” he asked and accused the UPA government of failing at protecting India’s borders.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Realme 3 Pro With 6.1-Inch HD+ Dewdrop Display Launched at Rs 13,999 Along With Realme C2 at Rs. 5,999
- A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Election, For Real.
- Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second Year
- Dhoni's Gigantic 111-Meter Six to Umesh Yadav is Out of this World
- Game of Thrones Season 8: According to AI Algorithms, Here's Who Will Survive the Final Season
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results