Modi vs Mayawati in Odisha: What to Expect on the Poll Pitch Today

With just nine days left to the Lok Sabha elections, all political parties have hit fifth gear on feverish political campaigning. Odisha, being one, is all set to see an interesting clash today with PM Narendra Modi and Bahujan Samaj chief Mayawati holding concurrent rallies.In addition to road shows, rallies and public meets, those in fray are also in the process of finishing formalities, filing nominations ahead of deadline and releasing their final list of candidates.Though pre-poll promises are being made aplenty, especially by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the release of official party manifestos in the coming days will give a clearer picture of the election pitch. Here are some of the things to look forward to from Tuesday's poll pitch.The word is that Congress is going to release their official election manifesto today before noon. Party president Rahul Gandhi is expected to release the manifesto in front of the press at the AICC office at 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi.The grand old party has already committed to a few new schemes if it comes in power, most notable of which is the Nyuntam Ayay Yojana (NYAY), the minimum income scheme wherein India’s poorest 5 crore families will be paid a flat, uniform amount of Rs 6,000 a month. The announcement sparked reactions from across the spectrum, with some calling it a ‘game changer’ and others questioning the scheme’s fiscal prudence.Additionally, Gandhi has also promised to scrap the NITI Ayog, fill 22 lakh government job vacancies by March 2020 and build ‘real smart cities’. The manifesto should provide more details about Congress’ promises.BJP star campaigner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wrapped up his campaigns in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and will hold a rally in Gaya and Jamui in the political hotbed of Bihar. The BJP-JDU combine recently announced its revised seat-sharing formula and candidates in the state where it is up against the Congress-RJD Mahagathbandhan. JDU president Nitish Kumar is expected to share the stage with Modi.Another thing to look out for in Bihar — BJP’s Giriraj Singh will file his nomination from Begusarai. He had earlier thrown a fit when his candidate was announced from the Lok Sabha seat that is considered a hotbed of Left politics in the state. Former JNUSU president and student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is also contesting from Begusarai on a CPI ticket.While Modi-Nitish duo will hold rallies in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan will also counter with its own campaigns. Tejashwi Yadav is expected to hold rallies in Nawada, Gaya and Khagaria throughout the day.While the PM will appeal to voters in Bihar and Odisha, BJP president Amit Shah will be doing the same in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP have an alliance with AIADAMK. Shah will be holding three rallies in Tuticorin, Pudukottai and Coimbatore at 1 pm, 3.15 pm and 6 pm, respectively. Shah will end his day with a roadshow in Bengaluru, Karnataka at 8 pm.Opposition forces also have a busy day: SP president Akhilesh Yadav will hold a public meet in Kannauj, while BSP chief Mayawati will in Bhubaneswar, Odisha at noon.