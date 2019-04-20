'Modi Wants People to Hold Brooms, I Want to Give Pens to Kids': Azam Khan After Returning From Ban

After facing a ban of 72 hours from Election Commission, Samajwadi Party leader and alliance candidate from Rampur, Mohammad Azam Khan during a joint rally on Saturday said that PM Modi wants to hand ‘jhadu’ to people in disguise of Swachh Bharat, whereas he wants to give a pen to kids and that was his only fault for being targeted by the BJP government.The Samajwadi Party leader’s remarks were followed by speeches of BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.Addressing the crowd at Mahatam Gandhi stadium in Rampur, Khan said, “In the last five years the poor and helpless people have been targeted in every way by the people in power. Farmers, mothers and the poor have cried in last five years. It is time to take revenge from the people who have disrespected you, who have stopped you from entering temples, who have stopped you from taking water from the wells. No matter what they call you don’t forget that the real power lies in your hands. People calling you a traitor are themselves traitor.”“My only fault is that Modi Ji wants to give broom of Swacch Bharat in your hands in disguise while I want to give pens in hands of kids. You all have seen the kinds of harassment that I am facing now. We have always contested elections with donations but our poor workers are being raided, walls of our university has been razed down. Time has come to take revenge from these people,” he added.Speaking first at the rally, Bahujan Samaj party chief and former CM Mayawati said, “The massive crowd suggests that people who are against the communal and divisive agenda of BJP and RSS will make alliance candidate Mohd Azam Khan win this seat by a historic margin. Also, alliance candidates from Moradabad and Sambhal will win with huge margins. I urge you all to press the buttonin front of the cycle symbol.”“I would like to warn people about the tall and fake promises the BJP makes like the promise of two crore jobs every year and 15 lakh rupees in their bank accounts, are false. They didn’t do anything for the common people. They only helped big industrialists and even helped some of them flee to foreign countries where they are running their business as usual,” she added.Speaking second at the joint rally, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “BJP will not be able to open its account. In the last five years of central government and two years of state government, farmers and youth are worst affected. This is a Mahagathbandhan that will bring the Mahaparivartan in the country. Our leader Azam Khan who has worked so hard is being targeted.You have to be aware of the dirty tricks department of the BJP as they excel in diverting core issues.”