LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Modi Wasted 5 Years, Time For Change Has Come, Says Rahul

The Congress President said he wanted to see Chinese youngsters using phones that say "Made in India" and not the other way round.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Wasted 5 Years, Time For Change Has Come, Says Rahul
File photo of Rahul Gandhi speaking at a rally.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "wasted" five years of the country's precious time and the time for "change" had come.

Gandhi said he wanted to see Chinese youngsters using phones that say "Made in India" and not the other way round.

"We can do it. We need to come together as a country," he said in a Facebook post.

"Narendra Modi has wasted five years of this country's precious time. No more! The time for change has come," the Congress chief said.



Gandhi has been critical of the government's 'Make in India' campaign and often compared India's position in the manufacturing market as compared to China.

The government has repeatedly asserted that it has done well on all economic counts.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram