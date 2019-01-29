Modi Wasted 5 Years, Time For Change Has Come, Says Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "wasted" five years of the country's precious time and the time for "change" had come.Gandhi said he wanted to see Chinese youngsters using phones that say "Made in India" and not the other way round."We can do it. We need to come together as a country," he said in a Facebook post."Narendra Modi has wasted five years of this country's precious time. No more! The time for change has come," the Congress chief said.Gandhi has been critical of the government's 'Make in India' campaign and often compared India's position in the manufacturing market as compared to China.The government has repeatedly asserted that it has done well on all economic counts.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.