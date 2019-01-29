English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Wasted 5 Years, Time For Change Has Come, Says Rahul
The Congress President said he wanted to see Chinese youngsters using phones that say "Made in India" and not the other way round.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi speaking at a rally.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "wasted" five years of the country's precious time and the time for "change" had come.
Gandhi said he wanted to see Chinese youngsters using phones that say "Made in India" and not the other way round.
"We can do it. We need to come together as a country," he said in a Facebook post.
"Narendra Modi has wasted five years of this country's precious time. No more! The time for change has come," the Congress chief said.
Gandhi has been critical of the government's 'Make in India' campaign and often compared India's position in the manufacturing market as compared to China.
The government has repeatedly asserted that it has done well on all economic counts.
