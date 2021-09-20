Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the Modi wave alone cannot help the party to win Assembly elections in the State. Speaking at the State executive meeting held in Bengaluru on Sunday, he said that the Modi wave could help win Lok Sabha elections but in the State, the party must bank on developmental works.

“Prime Minister Modi is doing a lot of work at the Center. He would become the Prime Minister again after the next election. But in the State, Congress has woken up. The Opposition parties are strategising and we must work harder. The party must be built from the booth level onwards. Only then we can teach Congress a lesson. Hanegal and Sindagi [bypolls] are not easy to win. It’s “agnipariksha"(litmus test) for us," said Yediyurappa.

“We can win Lok Sabha elections in Modi’s name but Assembly elections can be won based on our works only," he added.

BS Yediyurappa considered the face of BJP in Karnataka stepped down as the Chief Minister in July this year making way for Basavaraj Bommai.

At a party meeting on Saturday, it was decided that four teams under the leadership of Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, D V Sadananda Gowda and state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel will take out a State-wide tour to assess the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections and work on the shortcomings. The tour will be taken out from October.

