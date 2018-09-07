'PM Modi Would Have to Resign in Any Other Country': Manmohan-Sibal's Joint Attack on State of Economy

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday attacked the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation and unemployment, saying it had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people on the eve of the 2014 elections.The leaders, who were speaking at the launch of Sibal’s book Shades of Truth, said the hasty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had hurt enterprises.Rubbishing the Centre’s claims on employment, Singh said, “Our youth are desperately waiting for the promised two crore jobs. Employment growth rate has been declining in the past four years. People aren't impressed with the figures being put out by the Modi government to justify creation of large number of jobs.”On the issue of demonetisation, the former PM said “nothing concrete has been done to bring back billions of dollars held back as black money abroad”.Sibal, too, criticised the note ban, saying: “The great leader after 2014 gave us demonetisation where we lost 1.5% GDP. In any other country, he would have to resign. Here was a man with majority in Parliament and what has he done for four years in terms of economic growth and liberalisation?”The statement comes just a few days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual report said as many as 99.3 per cent of the old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes, which were banned overnight in November 2016, had been returned.Questioning the growth rate, Sibal said, “He [Modi] charged us that because of policy paralysis, we couldn’t take India forward but this policy paralysis brought 8.2% GDP, which has never happened in the history of this country. That was the result of policy paralysis. I assume there's no policy paralysis today, [then] where is GDP?”Singh flayed the government for its apathy towards farmers, saying the establishment had not solved the agrarian crisis and farmers were still not receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP).On the issue of foreign policy, he said relations with neighbours had deteriorated in the past four years and the neighbourhood was far less secured than it was in 2014.Singh also accused the government of “undermining the values that any democratic polity should protect”, adding that academic freedom was sought to be curbed. “We need a national debate. The country needs to study and adopt an alternative narrative,” he said.