

For Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, the most inspiring characteristic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that irrespective of the stature of the person discussing ideas that can benefit the people with him, he always encourages such conversations.

“Irrespective of whether I went to him as minister of state or as cabinet minister, if I discuss any idea that he would think can uplift the lives of the people, he would listen to it seriously and there would be a discussion and if it was good then he would get it executed. This is the biggest trait of his character that has inspired me a lot. Such traits are worth emulating,” the union minister told News18.com.

Singh also firmly believes that there is no bigger listener than PM Modi as he will hear out everyone patiently and with all sincerity.

Another characteristic of the PM that makes him stand apart from the rest is that he promotes innovation and if that is meant for the greater good of the people, he gives utmost importance to it, said Singh.

The minister, however, said that the support also comes with the fixing of accountability.

“PM Modi is high on accountability. Responsibility along with accountability is the PM’s governing mantra. And even in this, he leads by example. Despite so many hours of touring that was pretty hectic, he gets ready for work. The Union External Affairs Minister told me that the PM deboarded the plane at 4 in the morning and got ready for the cabinet at 11. If the PM guides us for at least 10 more years, India would be a superpower,” said Singh.

The BJP leader added that the PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat inspires him and fills him with pride for being a member of the Modi cabinet.

“I believe the PM gave the mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat and this is being followed by every ministry. No one else thought about being self-reliant in the fields of defence, agriculture, and related exports,” said the minister.

“Another big strength of the PM is that if he gives you a responsibility, he trusts you completely.”

On the Prime Minister being called a hard taskmaster by party men and his ministers, Singh said that he is a leader who leads by example. “Would you say ‘hard taskmaster’ or ‘fountain of inspiration’? Every minister feels that if the PM is working so hard, he or she should try to deliver on his or her part as well,” he said.

Praising the PM for his discipline, Singh said that despite being considered the most powerful man in the world, he never bypasses organisation and respects party chief JP Nadda a lot as he ensures coordination between the government and the party beautifully.

He also said that the PM acts as a guardian if anyone falls sick.

“I am thankful to him personally. A few years back I was hospitalised. He got to know about it and that was the time when Anil Dave (minister of state in the first Modi government) had expired. He told me that politicians’ worst habit is that they tend to forget about their health and that we should not ignore it,” added the minister.

Singh also tore into the opposition.

“Our opposition while abusing Modi starts abusing the country— inside and outside— when foreign heads of nations are praising the leadership in India and the love the PM gets from the Indian diaspora is unmatchable,” said the minister. “People may be insulting the country abroad but Joe Biden is praising India today for Covid handling.”

He also praised the PM’s vision towards his ministry.

“Villages have wellness centres today. 24,000 wellness centres have been opened. Take gender employment – self-help groups have got a boost. When PM Modi came, there were 2.35 crores members; today the figure stands at 8.27 lakh members. Today there are more than 5 lakh crore bank linkages. Women have more than 40 crore bank accounts under Jan Dhan schemes. Since the implementation of the Indira Awas Yojana there were approximately 3 crore houses constructed and within eight years we have constructed 2.5 crore and each one has the stamp of Modi on it,” said the minister.

