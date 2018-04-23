Dalits May Die, Women May be Raped, Modiji is Only Interested in Becoming PM Again: Rahul Gandhi

: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a blistering attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while the country may burn, Dalits may die and women may be raped, the "only one thing" he was interested in was himself and in becoming the Prime Minister again.The twin burning issues of Dalit rights and women's safety were at the centre of Gandhi's speech at the launch of the Congress party's "Save the Constitution" campaign.In a major bid to appeal to Dalits, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the Dalits of the country were angry with the Prime Minister because he thinks "there was spirituality in cleaning toilets and human excreta".Quoting from the book 'Karm Yogi' authored by PM Modi, Rahul said the PM's attitude towards the Dalits or oppressed shows that he does not understand the issues or pain of Dalits. "Over 2 crore youth are unemployed, and he speaks of spirituality," said Gandhi.Flagging off "Save The Constitution" March, the Congress leader made it clear that it "would not allow the BJP led government to destroy the institutions of the country which were created by the Congress"."Look at Una, MP, atrocities against Dalits are increasing. It is only the Constitution that protects the marginalised, Dalit and women. It was Ambedkar and Congress who made the Constitution and gave it to India. Take any institution, whether it is IIT, IIM, Election Commission, Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, everything has been given by the Constitution. Now in all our institutions, more and more RSS influenced leaders are being given positions," said Gandhi to a crowd of not only Congress workers but also workers from Zilla and Panchayat levels.He also squarely blamed the ruling government for "destroying the image of the country overseas"."Entire world thought that India's richness lies in its diversity. They thought India's constitution, institutions, Supreme Court had a lot of value and looked up to us. When I was in South Africa, they said India guides them. But this reputation has been destroyed by BJP. Now the talks hover around minor rapes, attack on minority, Dalit atrocities, etc," said the Congress president.Recently, Prime Minister Modi had asked his ministers and leaders to not give "masala" to press and refrain from issuing statements on each and every issue. Gandhi highlighted the call to "gag media" and said that it's only Congress who "would stand for the press even if it went against them.""He has asked his minister to stay quiet. No one should speak and entire country should listen to only his Mann ki baat... the entire country understands our prime minister is interested in only one thing. Modi ji has an interest in only Modi ji. How does Narendra Modi ji become the prime minister (again)? This is the only question whose answers Modi ji wants,” Gandhi said.“May Dalits die, atrocities are inflicted on minorities, may the country burn, may women be raped, Narendra Modi is interested in only becoming the prime minister (again). He is interested in doing only those things which will make him prime minister (again),” he added.The rally also raised fingers at the ruling government's stoic silence on rape cases and that it was only INC which can "help the country get rid of such cases"."Only and Only Congress can solve the problem of rapes on minors and women. Whenever you see such an atrocity in the country anywhere, you will see a Congress worker addressing the crime and problem," said Gandhi who also stated that reason Modi became a PM was that "even when rapes happened, people died, PM was just worried how to become the PM," said Gandhi.He also said BJP Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, slogan has changed to Bachao and Bachao (save) from BJP MLAs.