Hitting back at the Prime Minister for his "2+1 formula" jibe at him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has his own 2+1 formula - “2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy” - to win the assembly election in the state.Responding to Modi's attack at an election rally on him contesting from two constituencies "with fear of losing" and also over fielding his son for the May 12 polls, he also pointed out that the PM had contested from two seats during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.Attacking Modi over BJP fielding brothers of tainted mining baron G Janardhan Reddy in the assembly elections, the Chief Minister said "2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy was Modi's formula to win election.“Today PM avoided talking about his complicity in closing CBI cases against the Reddy bros. Instead he spoke about some 2+1 formula. Here is the explanation to his formula to win election. 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy. #2Reddy1Yeddy," he said in a tweet.'Yeddy' is a reference to BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa.Pointing out that even Modi contested from two constituencies - Varanasi and Vadodara - in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister to worry about his party not crossing 60-70 seats.“Was it fear that drove you to contest from 2 parliamentary constituencies (Varanasi & Vadodara) Mr.PM" @narendramodi? Of course you are a 56 inch man, you would have some clever explanation!! Forget 2 seats, Sir. Worry about the fact that your party will not cross 60-70!"Siddaramaiah tweeted.Addressing a rally at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district, Modi termed Siddarammaiah contesting from two seats, and his son Yatindra also contesting the May 12 polls as Kannada version of Congress' family politics.He said "I was reading newspaper couple of days ago and I found that in Karnataka 2+1 formula is going on. This is nothing but Kannada version of Congress' family politics. This is the political innovation of Chief Minister here who is by and large sleeping and seldom awake. With the fear of defeat he went in search of another seat," Modi said.While he himself was contesting from two seats, he made his son a scapegoat from the seat where he was contesting earlier, he added.The Chief Minister, who was earlier fielded from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, later filed papers from Badami in Bagalkote district also.Siddaramaiah's candidature from Badami came amid reports that battle at Chamundeshwari was not easy for him. Varuna in Mysuru, from where Siddaramaiah has been contesting since 2008, has been allotted to his son Yatinda this time.