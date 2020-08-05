Modi's Attendance at Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan a Victory of Hindutva Over Secularism: Owaisi

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi,by taking part in the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya, had failed to uphold the structure of the Constitution, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said his attendance at the event was a "victory of Hindutva over secularism".

"The Prime Minister of India going over there and attending this Bhoomi Poojan... today is a victory of Hindutva over secularism. Today is a victory of majoritarianism over liberty and equality. By attending, the Prime Minister has not only laid the foundation of a Mandir, but also the foundation of a Hindu Rashtra," Owaisi told reporters here.

Modi attended the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of a Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The AIMIM leader accused Modi of making India a theological country, which goes against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Owaisi said he and crores of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs were all emotional because they believed in the coexistence, equality of citizenship.

"I am emotional Mr Prime Minister because you have completely discarded your constitutional duty of upholding the basic structure of the Constitution. I am emotional Mr Prime Minister because you have violated your oath," Owaisi said.