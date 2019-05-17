English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Extensive Outreach: PM Modi Flew 1.5 Lakh Km & Addressed 142 Rallies During Campaign, Says Shah
Amit Shah said the BJP ran a very successful campaign reaching all sections of society He expressed confidence that his party will come back to power with a majority.
PM Modi addresses an election rally in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Wednesday. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew 1.5 lakh km and addressed 142 public rallies during the most extensive campaign for a Lok Sabha election since Independence, BJP president Amit Shah said Friday.
Addressing a press conference here with the PM by his side, Shah praised Modi for braving scorching temperatures which went up to 46 degrees Celsius.
"Since Independence, the most hardworking, extensive election campaign was this one and Modi's outreach was unprecedented," Shah said.
There is hardly any part of the country Modi did not visit during the election campaign between February and May, he said.
The dates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 10.
"On 28 March 2019, the campaign started from Meerut. PM Modi addressed 142 public rallies, held four roadshows and, according to conservative estimates, he directly addressed about 1.5 crore people in these rallies. Modi's campaign involved air travel of around 1.5 lakh km," he said.
Shah also said, that he himself visited 312 Lok Sabha constituencies and addressed 161 public rallies. He claimed he travelled 1.58 lakh km and held 18 roadshows.
Shah said the BJP ran a very successful campaign reaching all sections of society He expressed confidence that his party will come back to power with a majority.
He said slogans like 'fir ek baar Modi sarkar' and 'main bhi chowkidar' were not given by the BJP leadership but by the "common BJP volunteers".
Modi said that this was a great election campaign.
"The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a clear majority...I have not missed or cancelled a single rally," said Modi.
Addressing a press conference here with the PM by his side, Shah praised Modi for braving scorching temperatures which went up to 46 degrees Celsius.
"Since Independence, the most hardworking, extensive election campaign was this one and Modi's outreach was unprecedented," Shah said.
There is hardly any part of the country Modi did not visit during the election campaign between February and May, he said.
The dates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 10.
"On 28 March 2019, the campaign started from Meerut. PM Modi addressed 142 public rallies, held four roadshows and, according to conservative estimates, he directly addressed about 1.5 crore people in these rallies. Modi's campaign involved air travel of around 1.5 lakh km," he said.
Shah also said, that he himself visited 312 Lok Sabha constituencies and addressed 161 public rallies. He claimed he travelled 1.58 lakh km and held 18 roadshows.
Shah said the BJP ran a very successful campaign reaching all sections of society He expressed confidence that his party will come back to power with a majority.
He said slogans like 'fir ek baar Modi sarkar' and 'main bhi chowkidar' were not given by the BJP leadership but by the "common BJP volunteers".
Modi said that this was a great election campaign.
"The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a clear majority...I have not missed or cancelled a single rally," said Modi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In a Pool Pic, Disha Patani Compares Herself to a Potato After 3 Cheat Meals
- Arjun Kapoor Hosts Special Screening of India's Most Wanted for Malaika Arora
- Aamir Khan Takes a Selfie with Chinese Superstar Deng Chao and We are Thrilled
- Asus ZenFone 6 With Unique Flip-Camera, Snapdragon 855 Goes Official
- Tata Sky Binge Will Mix Live TV With Amazon Video, Hotstar And More, to Counter Cord Cutting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results