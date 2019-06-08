Modi's Lok Sabha Poll Campaign Filled With 'Lies, Poison and Hatred', Says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad
Rahul Gandhi, addressing party workers at Kalpetta town in his Lok Sabha constituency after taking out a massive roadshow, said his party would continue to fight Modi, his lies and hatred with love
Rahul Gandhi visited his constituency Wayanad on Friday. (Image: Twitter/@RGWayanadOffice)
Wayanad: Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of his visit to Wayanad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Saturday his Lok Sabha election campaign was filled with "lies, poison and hatred", but the Congress stood for truth, love and affection.
Gandhi, addressing party workers at Kalpetta town in his Lok Sabha constituency after taking out a massive roadshow, said his party would continue to fight Modi, his lies and hatred with love. He also said Modi represents "anger, lies, intolerance and the worst sentiments of the country."
"On the national level, we are fighting poison. Modi's campaign was filled with lies, poison, hatred and divided the people of the country. He used lies in the election... Congress stood for truth, love and affection," he told the crowd.
Gandhi took out roadshows in Wayanad on Friday and Saturday, during which people gathered on both sides of the road on the route to have a glimpse of their new MP and welcome him.
On Friday in Malappuram district, Gandhi said his party would emerge as a strong Opposition and defend the poor. Criticising Modi, he said, "Modi may have money, he may have the media by his side, he may have rich friends. But the Congress will continue to fight against the intolerance created by the BJP".
"The intolerance created by BJP and Modi will be dealt by the Congress party with love and affection," Gandhi added. The Congress president is on a three-day visit to the constituency after he was voted to Lok Sabha with a margin of about 4.31 lakh votes.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s