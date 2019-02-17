English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi's Return to Power Will be 'Death Knell' for All Constitutional Institutions: Sitaram Yechury
Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Kerala Samrakshana Yatra', CPM leader Sitaram Yechury also said that the Sabarimala issue will not have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Kasargod (Kerala): The return of Narendra Modi to power will be the "death knell" for all constitutional institutions in India, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday.
He was speaking here at the inauguration of the northern region 'Kerala Samrakshana Yatra' which will be led by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and will highlight the "failures" of the central government.
"Return of Narendra Modi to power will be the death knell of all the constitutional institutions in India. As of now, an attack has been launched against them. It will result in creating a wide gap between the rich and the poor in the society," Yechury said.
Speaking about the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he said it should not be communalised for political gains.
"The Kashmir attack should be seen as a terrorist attack. The attack should not be communalised considering the religion of the terrorist and used for political gains. The country should stand together against terrorism," the CPI(M) leader said.
Yechury also said the Sabarimala issue is not going to have an impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He said in West Bengal, both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP are political rivals of the Communist party.
"The massive rally of the CPI(M) in Bengal shows our clout there but Trinamool was not allowing people to vote there. We have not made any deals with the Congress party, but the aim is to oust the Narendra Modi government. (We) will take decisions accordingly. The main aim is to defeat the BJP candidates," Yechury said, addressing thousands of Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the LDF has organised two regional yatras in the state.
CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan began his march from the southern district of the state — Thiruvananthapuram — on Thursday and it was inaugurated by CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy.
Both the marches will conclude on March 2 in Thrissur.
