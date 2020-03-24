Modi’s ‘Taali Bajao’ Call to Blame for People’s Casual Approach to Lockdown, Says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said because of Prime Narendra Modi's appeal to clap and applaud those at the forefront of combating the coronavirus, people are not realising the seriousness of the lockdown being enforced to contain the pandemic.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said citizens will take something seriously if there is a fear or terror about it. "When the fear was starting to build up, PM Modi asked people to clap and bang thalis (steel plates) by coming out in their balconies or windows to boost the morale of health workers," the Marathi daily said.

Responding to the call, people came out in large groups and danced on streets, which gave a "festive look" to the situation, it said.

"Who gave a non-serious approach to the entire issue? Political party workers came out on streets and raised slogans. It is we who violated the prohibitory orders. It is the duty of citizens to obey the lockdown ordered by the state government," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now appealed to people to stay at home and take the lockdown seriously. "But people do not fear the coronavirus after Sunday evening's event ofclapping and banging of thalis with music," it said.

What is the use of concern raised by the prime minister or chief minister if people do not feel serious or concerned about the political situation? the Sena asked.

When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sealed Delhi borders and said the airport will also be shut, the Civil Aviation Ministry said airports will remain open and international flights will land.

"If there is no coordination between state governments and the Centre, the coronavirus epidemic will not be contained," it said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has said it lacks adequate medical equipment to tackle the epidemic. The Union Health Ministry should take this seriously, since the premier health institution falls under its jurisdiction, the Sena added.

