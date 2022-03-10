Moga Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora of AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Moga seat in Punjab. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora (AAP), Balkaran Moga (CPIMLL), Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar (SAD), Dr. Harjot Kamal (BJP), Malvika Sood (INC), Chanan Singh Wattu (BJMP), Manjeet Singh Mallah (SADASM), Gurcharan Singh (IND), Gurpreet Singh Arora (IND), Navdeep Sangha (IND), Lavinder Gill (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.55%, which is -4.79% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Harjot Kamal Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Moga results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.73 Moga (मोगा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Moga district of Punjab. Moga is part of Faridkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 203541 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,188 were male and 1,07,339 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Moga in 2022 is: 1,116 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,59,662 eligible electors, of which 1,02,561 were male,90,936 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,531 eligible electors, of which 92,109 were male, 82,422 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Moga in 2017 was 432. In 2012, there were 308 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Harjot Kamal Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Ramesh Grover of AAP by a margin of 1,764 which was 1.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 35.99% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Joginder Pal Jain of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Paramdeep Singh Gill of SAD by a margin of 4,625 votes which was 3.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 73 Moga Assembly segment of the 9. Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. Mohammad Sadique of INC won the Faridkot Parliament seat defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Faridkot Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.34%, while it was 76.82% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Moga went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.73 Moga Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 193. In 2012, there were 180 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.73 Moga comprises of the following areas of Moga district of Punjab: KCs Khukhrana, Ghal Kalan, Moga Jit Singh and Moga (Municipal Council and OG) of Moga Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Moga constituency, which are: Dharamkot, Nihal Singhwala, Bhagha Purana, Firozpur Rural, Zira. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Moga is approximately 345 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Moga is: 30°48’31.7"N 75°05’05.3"E.

