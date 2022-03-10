Mohammadabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Mohammadabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dr. Arvind Kishor Rai (INC), Alka Rai (BJP), Madhvendra Rai (BSP), Suhaib Alias Mannu Ansari (SP), Md. Ismail Ansari (AIMF), Manoj Yadav (AAP), Sanjay Singh Kushwaha (JAP), Avadh Bihari Singh Yadav (IND), Kanhaiya (IND), Rampyari (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56%, which is -2.33% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Alka Rai of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mohammadabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.378 Mohammadabad (Muhammadabad) (मोहम्मदाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Mohammadabad is part of Ballia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

Advertisement

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,00,785 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,21,908 were male and 1,78,869 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mohammadabad in 2019 was: 806 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,98,559 eligible electors, of which 2,17,418 were male,1,77,228 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,68,712 eligible electors, of which 2,01,980 were male, 1,66,724 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mohammadabad in 2017 was 1,061. In 2012, there were 1,257 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Alka Rai of BJP won in this seat defeating Sibgatulla Ansari of BSP by a margin of 32,727 which was 14.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.08% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sibgatulla Ansari of QED emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajesh Rai of SP by a margin of 7,333 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. QED had a vote share of 32.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 378 Mohammadabad Assembly segment of the 72. Ballia Lok Sabha constituency. Afzal Ansari of BSP won the Ballia Parliament seat defeating Manoj Sinha of BJP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ballia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mohammadabad are: Dr. Arvind Kishor Rai (INC), Alka Rai (BJP), Madhvendra Rai (BSP), Suhaib Alias Mannu Ansari (SP), Md. Ismail Ansari (AIMF), Manoj Yadav (AAP), Sanjay Singh Kushwaha (JAP), Avadh Bihari Singh Yadav (IND), Kanhaiya (IND), Rampyari (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.33%, while it was 55.51% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mohammadabad went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.378 Mohammadabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 395. In 2012, there were 373 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.378 Mohammadabad comprises of the following areas of Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Mohammdabad (West), 4 Mohammdabad (Middle), 6 Mohammdabad (East) and Mohammadabad Municipal Board of Mohammadabad Tehsil; KC 4 Reotipur of Zamania Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mohammadabad constituency, which are: Zahoorabad, Jangipur, Zamania, Phephana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Buxar district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Mohammadabad is approximately 408 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mohammadabad is: 25°36’33.1"N 83°46’55.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mohammadabad results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.