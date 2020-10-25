Mohan Bhagwat Knows China Took Our Land, But Scared to Face it: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion that India needed to be militarily better prepared against China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that the Sangh supremo knew the truth that the communist country had grabbed Indian land but was scared to face it.

"Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and government of Indian and the RSS have allowed it," the Congress leader tweeted, tagging along with a news clipping on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief's Vijaya Dashami speech.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government on the China issue and demanding restoration of status quo ante on the LAC prior to March 2020.

Earlier in the day, RSS Sarsanghchalak Bhagwat had dubbed China as "expansionist" and said that India needed to be militarily better prepared against the neighbouring nation.

He urged the government to forge an alliance against China with its immediate neighbours like Nepal, Sri Lanka and others.

"Indian defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China's boisterous efforts to invade our territories," he said.

He was referring to the India-China border tensions that saw violent flare-up earlier in the Galwan Valley.

"We intend to be friendly to all -- this is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our reckless detractors should know this by now," Bhagwat asserted.