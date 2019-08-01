Mohan Bhagwat Meets Key RSS Veteran Keshav Dixit, Other Workers in Kolkata

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday spent some time with a few workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Kolkata and then left for Guwahati to attend an organisational event.

Bhagwat arrived in Kolkata around 10.30am and visited Keshav Bhavan that houses the Sangh’s regional headquarters. He attended an informal meeting with the selected ‘karyakartas’ and inquired about the organisation’s expansion in Bengal. No prominent BJP leader could be seen entering Keshav Bhavan during the four to five hours that Bhagwat was inside.

It is learnt that Bhagwat also spent a few hours there to wish veteran RSS leader Keshav Dixit who turned 95 on Thursday. Dixit is one of the most respected Sangh leaders in the country and his contribution in Bengal as the outfit's leader is considered very significant.

Dixit came to Kolkata from Nagpur as a ‘pracharak’ in the 1950s and loved the city so much that he decided to work for the RSS in West Bengal.

The RSS had been present in Bengal since 1939, but had failed to spread much during the 34 years of the Left Front's government. After Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011, the BJP started eyeing the political space which the Left Front had failed to re-occupy.