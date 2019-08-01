Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mohan Bhagwat Meets Key RSS Veteran Keshav Dixit, Other Workers in Kolkata

It is learnt that Bhagwat attended an informal meeting with the selected ‘karyakartas’ and inquired about the organisation’s expansion in Bengal.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mohan Bhagwat Meets Key RSS Veteran Keshav Dixit, Other Workers in Kolkata
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
Loading...

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday spent some time with a few workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Kolkata and then left for Guwahati to attend an organisational event.

Bhagwat arrived in Kolkata around 10.30am and visited Keshav Bhavan that houses the Sangh’s regional headquarters. He attended an informal meeting with the selected ‘karyakartas’ and inquired about the organisation’s expansion in Bengal. No prominent BJP leader could be seen entering Keshav Bhavan during the four to five hours that Bhagwat was inside.

It is learnt that Bhagwat also spent a few hours there to wish veteran RSS leader Keshav Dixit who turned 95 on Thursday. Dixit is one of the most respected Sangh leaders in the country and his contribution in Bengal as the outfit's leader is considered very significant.

Dixit came to Kolkata from Nagpur as a ‘pracharak’ in the 1950s and loved the city so much that he decided to work for the RSS in West Bengal.

The RSS had been present in Bengal since 1939, but had failed to spread much during the 34 years of the Left Front's government. After Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011, the BJP started eyeing the political space which the Left Front had failed to re-occupy.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram