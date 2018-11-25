English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Should Bring Law for Ram Temple if Issue is Not Priority for Judiciary, Says Mohan Bhagwat
Addressing the ‘Hunkar Sabha’ in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, 'The matter is in court and the decision should be given early. It has also been proven that the temple was there. The Supreme Court is not giving priority to the case and justice delayed is justice denied.'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said if the Ram Mandir issue was not a priority for the judiciary, then the government should bring in a law for the same.
Addressing the ‘Hunkar Sabha’ in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “The matter is in court and the decision should be given early. It has also been proven that the temple was there. The Supreme Court is not giving priority to the case and justice delayed is justice denied.”
The RSS chief added that he was not asking people to wait any longer for the law. “I am not telling you to wait. I myself told you to wait last year but now I am telling you we need to do ‘jan-jagran’, we need to demand law,” he said.
The temple town of Ayodhya is witnessing its biggest congregation of Right-wing activists since December 6, 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished. Thousands gathered for the VHP’s Dharam Sabha to push for a Ram Temple at the disputed site. The rally is also the setting for a battle of Hindutva perception against the Shiv Sena with Uddhav Thackeray warning that the BJP may not come to power if it goes back on mandir promise.
