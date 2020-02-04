Mohan Bhagwat Should Do away With His Role in Sangh, Lead BJP from Front: MP Minister Govind Singh

Bhopal: A senior minister of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should do away with his role in the Sangh and lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the front.

On the second day of his visit here, Bhagwat continued his interaction with pracharaks from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, both governed by the Congress, to get their "feedback" on the protests against the new citizenship law that has led to nationwide protests ever since it was enacted, sources said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Govind Singh said the decades-old claims of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that it is a cultural and apolitical outfit are not true.

“For ages, the RSS has been saying it is not linked to politics in any way. It has been repeating the claim since 1977 when the Janta Party came to power in New Delhi. These days, Bhagwat appoints chief minister and governors for states and senior colleagues of his outfit are made members of public service commissions wherever the BJP is in power.”

“I wish to know from Bhagwatji how did the RSS and its affiliate organisations secure possession of properties worth crores after the BJP came to power at the Centre,” Singh said, adding “It’s high time, the senior politician from Bhind throws away his mask and lead the BJP from the front.”

The senior minister said this would help the saffron camp in its mission to have BJP governments across the country and people would also know the truth about these organisations.

Stating that the BJP shared an ideology that is similar to what Adolf Hitler propagated in Germany in the 1930s and ’40, Singh said both have reservations towards democracy and this is the reason why the saffron camp is going ahead with anti-people decisions of late despite protests.

On Monday, another Congress leader had said wherever Bhagwat goes, there is violence and riots and asked the state police to remain alert.

BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang said no Congress leader has any stature to speak ill of the RSS chief.

Under the guidance of Bhagwat, lakhs of youngsters are contributing towards nation-building, said Sarang, adding Sangh has actively worked for the country’s unity and integrity both before and after Independence.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat on Tuesday spoke to Sangh pracharaks about the challenges they faced in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said sources

Chief ministers of both the states have been critical of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by Parliament in December last year.

More than 100 pracharaks of RSS' Madhya Kshetra, including MP and Chhattisgarh, are taking part in the four-day meeting, which started on Sunday, at Saraswati Shishu Mandir's Sharda Vihar here.

On February 5 and 6, Bhagwat will hold talks with the functionaries of RSS affiliates, including its student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Before wrapping up the meetings of his organisation on Thursday evening, Bhagwat is likely to spell out the road map to be followed by pracharaks and functionaries of Sangh affiliates, the sources said.

The Sangh's programme is being seen as an effort to quell the dissent among people against the CAA and ramp up support for the new law.

