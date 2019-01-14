Extended warm Birthday greetings in advance to the person who deserves honor because of everything she has achieved in life.



Elders teaches us a ton when we grow up under their guidance. I wish many more years ahead, happiness & success to Honourable Mayawati Ji. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/yNI4afTvF0 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 14, 2019

A day after the SP and the BSP declared their pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reached Mayawati's residence in the city to welcome the step taken by two parties and predicted a whitewash for the BJP in both UP and Bihar.Coming down heavily on the Centre’s 10% quota for the economically weak from the upper castes, Tejashwi said that the BJP wants to implement “Nagpur laws” in the country, a reference to the BJP working at the behest of the RSS, which is headquartered in Nagpur.“There's an atmosphere today where they want to scrap Baba Saheb's Constitution and implement 'Nagpur laws'. People welcome the step taken by Mayawati ji and Akhilesh ji,” said Tejashwi.​The young leader maintained that he and his party were not against Modi, but that it was an ideological fight.“We are not here to defeat Modi Ji, we don’t have any personal enmity with him. It is an ideological fight, we have always been opposing the BJP and the RSS. We want to work for our country and save the constitution of the country,” said Tejashwi.The meeting between BSP Chief Mayawati and Tejashwai Yadav lasted around two hours.Tejashwi is scheduled to meet Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday. After the meeting with Tejashwi Yadav, BSP Chief Mayawati said, “Lalu Ji was targeted because he was against communal forces. The talks for alliance with RJD in Bihar will be held later."Tejashwi expressed great admiration for Mayawati and said he could not pass up the opportunity to meet a leader like her. He further said that it had been Laluji's dream to have an alliance consisting of Mayawati and Akhilesh.“Mayawati ji is a senior leader and we would like her guidance in future. Who would leave the chance to speak to her. The kind of alliance in UP is a start of the BJP’s endgame. UP and Bihar will kick out BJP from both the states. This alliance will show the path to the entire nation.“My father Lalu Prasad Yadav had always dreamt of an alliance comprising Mayawati Ji and Akhilesh Ji in Uttar Pradesh. Lalu ji is today in jail as he never bowed down in front of the BJP, even I was not spared since I was a boy and cases were lodged against me. My Nitish Chacha had also a hand in that,” said Tejashwi Yadav.