Mohan Bhagwat to Visit Bengal Before Amit Shah’s 'Crucial' Visit, Will Interact with Intellectuals, Young Achievers

In a significant development ahead of 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, RSS ‘Sarsanghchalak’ Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Kolkata from December 12 to 13 and he will meet young achievers in the state.

Bhagwat’s visit to Bengal is seen as crucial ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on December 19 as the state goes for significant assembly polls.

Amit Shah will attend a public meeting in Bengal in the backdrop of attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy on Thursday. Shah yesterday had sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee government over the ‘serious security lapses’.

Bhagwat is scheduled to meet a group of young achievers excelling in space research, NASA, microbiology, medical science and those who came back to India and are contributing towards ‘Make in India’ or 'Atmanirbhar' mission.

Among others, Mohan Bhagwat will meet Sarod player Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar and renowned poets, classical singers and authors. He will also meet selective ‘Sangathan Pramukhs’, who are active in the state.

The upcoming meeting will be Bhagwat's fifth visit to the state since August 2019 aiming to strengthen the organisation at block level. Earlier, he visited on August 1, August 31, September 19 last year and then on September 22 this year.

Bhagwat had asked the key Sangha ‘Karyakartas’ in Bengal to connect with the minority communities who strongly believe in ‘Jatiyatabad’ (nationalism).

He had asked workers in Bengal not to shy away from accepting mistakes if they failed to make common people (mainly non-political) understand what ‘Samajik Seva’ (social service) RSS does for the people. RSS has been present in Bengal since 1939 but it had failed to spread during 34 years of Left Front rule.

Since the end of CPI (M)-led Left Front government in 2011 and Narendra Modi’s ascent to power in 2014, the Sangh has suddenly emerged a force to reckon with in Bengal.