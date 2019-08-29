Mohan Bhagwat to Visit Kolkata on Saturday, Plans to Establish 5,000 RSS 'Shakhas' Across West Bengal

Kolkata: In a recent development, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will again visit Kolkata for two days on August 31.

Earlier this month, Bhagwat had a brief halt in Kolkata where he met various Sangh workers. Soon after, he left for Guwahati to attend an organizational event. During his halt in Kolkata, Bhagwat visited Keshav Bhavan that houses the Sangh’s regional headquarters.

For this visit, Bhagwat will directly arrive from Nagpur and meet various ‘Prabuddha Bengalis’ (intellectuals) at one of the sangh worker’s home in Salt Lake.

On September 1, he will have an ‘organisational meeting’ at Keshav Bhavan with selected ‘karyakartas’ to discuss expansion plans in West Bengal and on September 2, he will leave for Nagpur.

According to sources, Bhagwat wants to have at least one shakha (daily congregation) in each of the 341 Blocks in West Bengal in the next one year. At present, there are 1,800 shakhas in Bengal but they do not cover all blocks as they are unevenly distributed.

“It is possible that we have five shakhas in one block and no shakhas in some of the other blocks. Therefore, the plan is to cover all blocks and if it happens, total number of shakhas in West Bengal will reach 5000 in the coming one and a half year,” a Sangha worker said.

Talking about Bhagwat’s visit, he said, “We are honoured and extremely happy that he is coming to Bengal. He is very fond of Bengali food, particularly Postor Bora (Poppy Seed Fritters)”.

RSS has been present in Bengal since 1939 but it had failed to spread during 34 years of Left Front rule. In 2011, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee became the chief minister and BJP started targeting the political vacuum created by the demise of Left Front.

