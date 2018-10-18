Mohan Bhagwat Vijayadashmi Speech LIVE: 'Centre Should Bring Law to Build Ram Mandir'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urged the Narendra Modi government to bring a law to build Ram Mandir at the disputed Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya in his annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur today. Saying that the temple should have been built already, Bhagwat pressed the Supreme Court to make its decision soon.
Throwing his weight behind the BJP, Bhagwat also urged people to vote for the party as they will bring India together and not break it apart, laying to rest all speculation on whether the Sangh will join the campaign for the Lok Sabha next year or maintain its appearance as an apolitical outfit.
Bhagwat's last major address before 2019 elections was filled with political connotations.
Oct 18, 2018 11:22 am (IST)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law.In his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said the temple construction was necessary from the "self-esteem point of view" and it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness.
Oct 18, 2018 10:33 am (IST)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says that a law should be brought in by the government for building the Ram temple. "People are questioning why the temple is not being built, despite their chosen government being in power," he said.
Oct 18, 2018 10:30 am (IST)
"The temple should have been built by now, but political parties are doing politics over it," Mohan Bhagwat says during his Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur. "Ram is our lord and his path still guides us," Mohan Bhagwat says while talking about the stand on Ram temple in Ayodhya. He saysthat Lord Ram is the Gauravpurush and that Babur was an enemy who made everyone suffer. "Babur demolished Ram mandir to trounce our self-respect," he says. "Foundations of the temple have been unearthed, but the case is getting delayed," the RSS chief said.
Oct 18, 2018 10:19 am (IST)
It has been more than three decades since the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan was implemented. To recompense ‘untouchables’ for the injustice meted out to them, a scheme called ‘Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan’ for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and ‘Tribal Sub-Plan’ for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) was conceptualised by Indira Gandhi in the Sixth Five-Year Plan period of 1980-85.
Oct 18, 2018 10:19 am (IST)
“If help doesn't reach in time, it doesn't really count as help. Schemes for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes aren't implemented. Why is money for these schemes not spent? And then is diverted at the end of financial year in March?” Bhagwat said in his Nagpur address.
In his annual speech, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says funds for the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan are not utilised in time and then diverted at year-end.
Oct 18, 2018 10:17 am (IST)
As the Sabarimla temple issue is simmering, RSS chief says that men and women were treated as equals there. "We should have built consensus. The devotees should have been consulted," he said.
Oct 18, 2018 10:10 am (IST)
This year is the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. It is Shri Guru Nanak Deo ji's legacy that gave the country a magnificent and majestic tradition of 10 gurus who removed our state of penury and inferiority #RSSVijayaDashamipic.twitter.com/5bE6VaVe77
While talking about the unabated usage of mobile phones, RSS chief said that we are dependent on them even for payments, therefore staying away seems impossible. "There is no check on the content of mobile phone. There are no laws for it. Therefore, we need to act," he said.
Oct 18, 2018 10:00 am (IST)
RSS chief, in his last speech before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says that the constitution given to this country by Baba Ambedkar should be read thoroughly. "Ambedkar said what we did to throw Britishers out of country we shouldn't continue doing anywhere, he considered also satyagrah incorrect," Bhagwat said.
Oct 18, 2018 9:57 am (IST)
He said that armed uprisings have never succeeded, accusing that urban Maoists work from urban areas under the garb of intellectuals. "One writes a book, another publishes, third praises it, fourth researches further and so ona network of thousands of such people is created," he said. He also said that they have been criticising the country irrespective of who is in power.
Oct 18, 2018 9:54 am (IST)
"Their modus operandi is to make small organisations, go to universities and hostels and incite them based on lies to revolt. From within these revolt they use leaders to discredit political leaders borne out of conventional politics and stake claim through this new alternative politics," Bhagwat said. He added that anarchy is being spread by such attempts so that people lose faith in institutions.
Oct 18, 2018 9:52 am (IST)
Referring to the recent controversy over "urban Naxals" , Mohan Bhagwat says Maoism has always been urban. The RSS chief questions if social media campaigns against India are being fuelled from Pakistan or US. He also alleges that some forces are trying to get political mileage out of such campaigns.
Oct 18, 2018 9:43 am (IST)
He also expressed displeasure at the delay in the implementation of schemes for SC and ST.
Oct 18, 2018 9:41 am (IST)
RSS chief, hinting at the Rafale deal, said that India should not depend on anyone for its security. "We should produce whatever is needed to protect us," he said. "We sell our farm produce to also have to those who sell us what is needed to protect us. We have to create conditions and move towards self-reliance," he added.
Oct 18, 2018 9:36 am (IST)
"People living on border areas suffer during Pakistan bombings, losing cattle and farms. Yet the people are not ready to move away. Instead they want stronger forces for their safety," Bhagwat said. He said that development in terms of schools, hospitals, etc need to be taken care of in these areas. He also said that cross-border infiltration could be stopped with the help of the people living along the border.
Oct 18, 2018 9:30 am (IST)
Bhagwat also showed solidarity towards the soldiers and their families saying that they are not alone and said that their security is our concern. "Those who are brave enough to respond a bullet with a bullet, who will think about them?" he said while referring to the soldiers.
Oct 18, 2018 9:29 am (IST)
Bhagwat warned the anti-India forces saying that the country is strong to fight nay such force. "If someone musters the courage to fight then there is destruction on both sides. So, in order to maintain peace, we have to be so strong that anyone doesn't even think of harming us," he said.
Oct 18, 2018 9:24 am (IST)
Taking a dig at the neighbouring Pakistan, RSS chief said that certain forces are antipathetic to India's existence. Despite the new government there, the border skirmishes continue, he said.
Oct 18, 2018 9:22 am (IST)
Talking about the freedom fighters and their role in strengthening the idea of India, Bhagwat said that Subhash Chandra Bose went out of the country and awakened self respect among Indian soldiers working abroad and founded independent India's first government working in exile.
Oct 18, 2018 9:20 am (IST)
He eulogised the adaptability of Indian culture saying the it has made political experiments successful. "Only India can make Mahatma Gandhi's experiment on truth and spirituality successful," he said.
Oct 18, 2018 9:18 am (IST)
"A horrific, merciless campaign began long time ago in the shape of Babur's invasion. He spared neither Muslims nor the Hindus of the country and under his campaign the society of India was flattened," Mohan Bhagwat said during his Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur.
Oct 18, 2018 9:16 am (IST)
Kailash Satyarthi also urged the swayamsewaks (RSS volunteers) to work for the better future and present of the country. He also said that if swayamsewaks start taking initiative in this direction, child trafficking will be controlled.
Oct 18, 2018 9:11 am (IST)
"Following someone blindly will not bring laurels to mother India. We need to create sensitive India, independent India, self-respecting India," Satyarthi said, adding that educating millions of children born in poverty will bring pride to the country.
Oct 18, 2018 9:09 am (IST)
Talking about the "spirit of India", Satyarthi said that no power in the world could kill it. "Our colonisers left us feeling ashamed of our own culture, of our language, of our clothes," he said.
Oct 18, 2018 9:07 am (IST)
Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Satyarthi also said that proper education to crores of underprivileged children in India is necessary for its prosperity.
Oct 18, 2018 9:04 am (IST)
Satyarthi while speaking at the Vijayadashami said that the growing trend of child pornography is worrisome. "People who run shelter homes are exploiting children. But we are too scared to speak," he said, adding that child welfare institutions are exploiting children.
Oct 18, 2018 9:00 am (IST)
Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi while speaking at the RSS's Vijaydashmi event in Nagpur, expressed gratitude for being invited. "By inviting me to this event, you have extended support and love towards the deprived and abused children across the globe," he said.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at the Sangh's Vijayadashmi event on Thursday.
Bhagwat was delivering his last major address before the Lok Sabha elections next year. The event is being held at the Reshimbagh Ground. He also gave insight into his governance model for the Narendra Modi government, saying that there should be strength at the border and spirituality inside it. He says that India should become so strong that "no nation dares fighting us and even if anyone does, there should be destruction on both sides".
The RSS chief also alluded to the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal, saying that while transactions with foreign nations should continue, India should look at becoming self-reliant for its security needs. “We should be producing whatever is needed to protect ourselves,” he says.
Nobel Prize winner and social activist Kailash Satyarthi, the chief guest at this year's function, in his address urged RSS workers to ensure that women and children get a safe environment of more and more cases of exploitation at shelter homes are being reported.
This year’s Vijayadashami also holds importance due to the recent speeches by Bhagwat projecting a more moderate stance as he set out to explain the RSS to the wider world. In a speech last month in Delhi, Bhagwat had gone to the extent of saying some contents in book ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ by RSS’ second chief M S Gowalkar were no longer relevant. He had also dismissed the idea of RSS backing a Congress-free country and that it thought Muslims to be aliens. Last year, Bhagwat had spoken on issues like the Rohingya crisis, cow vigilantism, Jammu and Kashmir and surgical strikes.