Mohan Bhagwat Vijayadashmi Speech LIVE: 'Centre Should Bring Law to Build Ram Mandir'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at the Sangh's Vijayadashmi event on Thursday.



Bhagwat was delivering his last major address before the Lok Sabha elections next year. The event is being held at the Reshimbagh Ground. He also gave insight into his governance model for the Narendra Modi government, saying that there should be strength at the border and spirituality inside it. He says that India should become so strong that "no nation dares fighting us and even if anyone does, there should be destruction on both sides".



The RSS chief also alluded to the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal, saying that while transactions with foreign nations should continue, India should look at becoming self-reliant for its security needs. “We should be producing whatever is needed to protect ourselves,” he says.



Nobel Prize winner and social activist Kailash Satyarthi, the chief guest at this year's function, in his address urged RSS workers to ensure that women and children get a safe environment of more and more cases of exploitation at shelter homes are being reported.



This year’s Vijayadashami also holds importance due to the recent speeches by Bhagwat projecting a more moderate stance as he set out to explain the RSS to the wider world. In a speech last month in Delhi, Bhagwat had gone to the extent of saying some contents in book ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ by RSS’ second chief M S Gowalkar were no longer relevant. He had also dismissed the idea of RSS backing a Congress-free country and that it thought Muslims to be aliens. Last year, Bhagwat had spoken on issues like the Rohingya crisis, cow vigilantism, Jammu and Kashmir and surgical strikes.