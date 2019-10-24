Mohol Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मोहोळ): Mane Yashwant Vitthal of NCP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

247. Mohol (मोहोळ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.5% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,05,447 eligible electors, of which 1,62,493 were male, 1,42,951 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 420 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,894 eligible electors, of which 1,53,188 were male, 1,33,705 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 420 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,60,690.

Mohol has an elector sex ratio of 879.74.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ramesh Nagnath Kadam of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8367 votes which was 4.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 32.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dhobale Laxman Kondiba of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 29179 votes which was 18.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 52.57% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 247. Mohol Assembly segment of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Solapur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.62%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.95%, while it was 59.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.33%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 329 polling stations in 247. Mohol constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 316.

Extent: 247. Mohol constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Mohol Tehsil, Pandharpur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Puluj, 3. Solapur North Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle - Wadala, Mardi.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mohol is: 17.7713 75.604.

