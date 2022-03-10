Moirang Manipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Thongam Shanti Singh of NPP Leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Moirang seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Thongam Shanti Singh(NPP), Pukhrem Saratchandra Singh (INC), Mairembam Prithviraj Singh (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 90.33%, which is -0.93% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pukhrem Saratchandra Singh of BJP in 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.27 Moirang (मोइरांगो) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Valley region and Bishnupur district of Manipur. Moirang is part of the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorized as General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.85%, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of35,364 eligible electors, of which 17,433 were male,17,931 female, and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 33,603 eligible electors, of which 16,272 were male, 17,331 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Moirang in 2017 was 261. In 2012, there were 175 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Pukhrem Saratchandra Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Mairembam Prithviraj Singh of INC by a margin of 375 which was 1.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.4% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mairembam Prithviraj Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beatingPukhrem Saratchandra pf NCP by a margin of 1158 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 23 Mayang Imphal Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Moirang are: Thongam Shanti Singh(NPP), Pukhrem Saratchandra Singh (INC), Mairembam Prithviraj Singh (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 94.98%, while it was 92.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Moirang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.27 Moirang Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 43. In 2012, there were 41 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.27 Moirang comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Mayang Imphal constituency, which are: Kumbi, Henglep, Bishenpur, Thanga.This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Moirang is approximately 314 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Moirang is: 24°28’01.2"N 93°44’26.2"E.

