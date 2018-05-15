GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Molakalmuru Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's B. Sreeramulu Wins

Live election result of 97 Molakalmuru constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Molakalmuru MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:54 PM IST
Molakalmuru (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chitradurga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,27,137 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,15,156 are male, 1,11,938 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.18 and the approximate literacy rate is 66%
Live Status BJP B. Sreeramulu Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8401843.63%B. Sreeramulu
INC4197321.80%Dr B Yogesh Babu
IND4115221.37%S. Thippeswamy
JD(S)152627.93%Patel G. M Thippeswamy(Yattinahattygowdru)
IND32231.67%S. Chandranna
PPOI14270.74%K. Raghavendra
IND13660.71%S.P. Raju(Sasalahatty Rajanna)
NOTA13610.71%Nota
IND8420.44%D. H. Parameshwarappa
AIMEP7990.41%P. Sumalatha
IND7250.38%S. Chandranna(Yattinahatty)
IND4090.21%B. Gireesha

BSRCP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,169 votes (4.36%) securing 46.73% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.41%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,966 votes (3.59%) registering 36.83% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 67.81%.

Check the table below for Molakalmuru live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

