Molakalmuru Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's B. Sreeramulu Wins

Live Status BJP B. Sreeramulu Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Molakalmuru (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chitradurga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,27,137 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,15,156 are male, 1,11,938 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.18 and the approximate literacy rate is 66%BSRCP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,169 votes (4.36%) securing 46.73% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.41%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,966 votes (3.59%) registering 36.83% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 67.81%.Check the table below for Molakalmuru live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting