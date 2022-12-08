Momentous Victory in Gujarat: PM Modi To Lead BJP's Celebrations in Delhi This Evening

As the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday made history after recording its biggest-ever win in the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who headed the state for over twelve years, is all set to lead his party’s celebrations.

BJP will celebrate its massive win at its Delhi headquarters at 6 pm today evening.

The Prime Minister has led BJP’s Gujarat campaign this year with addressing as many as 30 rallies in the state. Banking on the prime minister’s charisma, as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Party President JP Nadda’s gusto the BJP has yet again overcome ant-incumbency.

With this, the saffron party will not only beat its own record — of wining 127 seats in 2002 Gujarat Polls- but surpass the all-time record set by Congress in 1985. The grand old party won 149 seats under the leadership of late Madhavsinh Solanki.

The party is also set for its seventh term, and this would keep it at par with the the Left Front’s feat in West Bengal which ruled for 34 years from 1977 to 2011.

The party will be in power for 27 years with losing any election in the state since 1995. The party focused on its development agenda despite facing opposition remarks on rising inflation, unemployment and other economic woes.

After the saffron party, Congress was seen finishing a distant second, with leads in 18 seats, while the AAP was leading in 6 seats.

Others, including independent candidate, were ahead in 3 seats, the Election Commission said as counting of votes crossed the half-way mark in most constituencies.

Meanwhile, BJP workers danced in joy as the saffron camp went into a festive mood as the results and trends came in.

Hundreds of BJP workers were seen at the party office in Gandhinagar. They danced and distributed sweets outside the state party headquarters, as senior leaders started pouring in.

