'Money from Fuel Price Goes to Poor, Not Middlemen': Oil Minister Pradhan on Sonia's Extortion Remark

Hours after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi accused the Centre of setting "a new example of extortion" with rising fuel prices and demanded a rollback, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit back saying the money collected thus was used for welfare measures instead of personal benefit as was allegedly prevalent during the Congress era.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan wrote, "I once again reiterate to Madam Sonia Gandhi ji that Modi ji has transferred more than Rs 65,000 crore to 42 crore people in the last 3 months."

"Unlike Congress' legacy of transferring money into the accounts of middlemen, ‘National Daamad', ‘The Family' and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Modi ji's DBT is about putting money in the hands of the poor, farmers, migrant workforce and women," Pradhan said.

Unlike @INCIndia’s legacy of transferring money into the accounts of middlemen, ‘National Daamad’, ‘The Family’ and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Modi ji’s DBT is about putting money in the hands of the poor, farmers, migrant workforce and women. pic.twitter.com/D6BJJBu4lG — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 29, 2020

The Union minister also reiterated what BJP President JP Nadda has been saying in many of his virtual rallies, asking what explains Congress-ruled states also hiking tax on fuel if the Congress is against the idea.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also asked the Narendra Modi government to stop "profiteering" from the petrol and diesel prices that have been raised 22 times since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in the country.

His mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said, "I along with Congress workers and citizens demand that government should take back the hike in prices of diesel and petrol in these tough times."

Since the daily price revision resumed on June 7, petrol price has increased by Rs 9.12 and diesel rose by Rs 11.01 in the national capital. In the other cities the magnitude of increase was similar.

(With inputs from IANS)