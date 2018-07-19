English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Monsoon Session: AIADMK Hints it May Not Back No-trust Motion Against Narendra Modi Govt
No party had backed Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue when AIADMK lawmakers had stalled Lok Sabha for nearly three weeks seeking the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee, he said.
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami. (PTI)
Salem: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday hinted his party AIADMK might not back the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, saying the motion was moved by the TDP over an issue concerning Andhra Pradesh.
No party had backed Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue when AIADMK lawmakers had stalled Lok Sabha for nearly three weeks seeking the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee, he said.
"You should understand. They (TDP) have moved the no-confidence motion for a problem concerning Andhra Pradesh. When AIADMK MPs from Tamil Nadu stalled Parliament (during the previous session), who did voice (support) for us, who came forward to solve the problems of Cauvery
delta farmers," he asked.
"Which state came forward. No state did," he told reporters in Salem in response to a query whether the AIADMK will support the motion.
The AIADMK has 37 MPs in Lok Sabha, making it the third-largest party after the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.
The BJP and PMK have one MP each from Tamil Nadu, which has a total of 39 parliamentary constituencies.
The Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Modi government moved by the TDP is to be debated in Lok Sabha tomorrow.
The N Chandrababu Naidu-led ruling party in Andhra Pradesh quit the ruling NDA coalition in March protesting against the government not giving special status to the state.
Palaniswami said it was only his party MPs, "on behalf" of the state government, who had raised the issue of CMB and CWRC during the Budget session of Parliament to "ensure our rights."
"None stood by us then. So when it comes to their state, they are raising an issue. Did they support us when it came to our state's problem," he said.
Incidentally, on Monday, a visiting delegation of the TDP claimed Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam declined to meet them despite giving an appointment, a charge denied by the Chief Minister's Office.
The delegation, led by party MP C M Ramesh, had met DMK MP Kanimozhi as part of their efforts to garner support for their no-confidence motion.
Ramesh had alleged that the AIADMK acted as per the directions of the BJP, although Palaniswami's office had said no such appointments were scheduled for the chief minister that day.
Also Watch
No party had backed Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue when AIADMK lawmakers had stalled Lok Sabha for nearly three weeks seeking the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee, he said.
"You should understand. They (TDP) have moved the no-confidence motion for a problem concerning Andhra Pradesh. When AIADMK MPs from Tamil Nadu stalled Parliament (during the previous session), who did voice (support) for us, who came forward to solve the problems of Cauvery
delta farmers," he asked.
"Which state came forward. No state did," he told reporters in Salem in response to a query whether the AIADMK will support the motion.
The AIADMK has 37 MPs in Lok Sabha, making it the third-largest party after the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.
The BJP and PMK have one MP each from Tamil Nadu, which has a total of 39 parliamentary constituencies.
The Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Modi government moved by the TDP is to be debated in Lok Sabha tomorrow.
The N Chandrababu Naidu-led ruling party in Andhra Pradesh quit the ruling NDA coalition in March protesting against the government not giving special status to the state.
Palaniswami said it was only his party MPs, "on behalf" of the state government, who had raised the issue of CMB and CWRC during the Budget session of Parliament to "ensure our rights."
"None stood by us then. So when it comes to their state, they are raising an issue. Did they support us when it came to our state's problem," he said.
Incidentally, on Monday, a visiting delegation of the TDP claimed Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam declined to meet them despite giving an appointment, a charge denied by the Chief Minister's Office.
The delegation, led by party MP C M Ramesh, had met DMK MP Kanimozhi as part of their efforts to garner support for their no-confidence motion.
Ramesh had alleged that the AIADMK acted as per the directions of the BJP, although Palaniswami's office had said no such appointments were scheduled for the chief minister that day.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Gets Dumped from KJo Film for Spreading Rumours He’s Cast Alongside Kareena: Report
- I'm Proud to be Identified As Shahid Kapoor's Brother, There is No Shame in It: Ishaan Khatter
- Actress Sophie Choudry Buys Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Worth Rs 54 Lakh
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video